BGMI drops August 12 redeem codes with 'Circus Trainer Set' reward on offer

Krafton India has released the fourteenth batch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, taking the total active count to 700. Each wave carries 50 exclusive codes offering rewards such as character outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. The August 12 drop offers the Circus Trainer Set outfit as a reward, available through one of the new codes.
Rewards can be claimed via BGMI’s official redemption site, with all codes expiring on September 12, 2025. Krafton has warned that any code acquired or used through unofficial sources will be considered invalid.
BGMI official redeem codes released on August 12:
- EAZBZHDD4KKNWU4A
- EAZCZUMQTSHWN9RW
- EAZDZJJE3SSSHV94
- EAZEZQ44FA55G6WQ
- EAZFZ8CBVPU69G99
- EAZGZGPW3R393GVJ
- EAZHZ5AHG9ARQPSD
- EAZIZ8U9UPXNR79V
- EAZJZ4QS7NHPS34N
- EAZKZWBPFA58S7XA
- EAZLZM75V3RR64CQ
- EAZMZHVAT75RDPVC
- EAZNZ78CGMNEFWKF
- EAZOZ4S3XUTQ4V7V
- EAZPZN3S8HG8JD4W
- EAZQZ88KCQRKFPXF
- EAZRZT8R9HCMAU8F
- EAZVZBK5K77DXD63
- EAZTZT5JUXV8TFPM
- EAZUZFG834SV8655
- EAZBAZBHVNDJ3VTV
- EAZBBZNRDEMWDGXR
- EAZBCZWEV3S88GVA
- EAZBDZKRKH8VDJHT
- EAZBEZGSE6G86GS7
- EAZBFZXHEAESTKAA
- EAZBGZRECGAHFCFX
- EAZBHZ45RM6BJ5SM
- EAZBIZ638MX7RJNE
- EAZBJZMP5AEMSFDE
- EAZBKZQSMDTG78RX
- EAZBLZPFPWB7477X
- EAZBMZTH7W4ARTES
- EAZBNZA7VHAD48V9
- EAZBOZUGVV8EUK8J
- EAZBPZ73SDWCJM5N
- EAZBQZKJKMKUEDMT
- EAZBRZUJ6EAQFDNR
- EAZBVZBJPFVFNCV5
- EAZBTZ7S74C3GFTT
- EAZBUZDC6N9MPJJC
- EAZCAZCHNDCGDGR8
- EAZCBZNXAG3KXSWQ
- EAZCCZ93NGF8743K
- EAZCDZQKAEXQMM44
- EAZCEZ8HNND7JNVD
- EAZCFZ8VJQWQWPQT
- EAZCGZ6AEDD35HFR
- EAZCHZGFSKAANS9J
- EAZCIZXWE5S9RN7R
How to redeem BGMI official codes
Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.