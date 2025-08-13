Google News now shows top stories from your preferred sources: How it works

Google Search is rolling out a new feature called Preferred Sources, allowing users in the US and India to personalise their Top Stories feed. According to a Google blog, the update lets people select their favourite news outlets so that content from these sources appears more frequently in the search results’ Top Stories section. The feature is designed to give readers more control over the news they see, instead of relying solely on Google’s algorithmic selection.

As reported by 9To5Google, articles from chosen outlets will carry a small star icon next to the publication name and may also appear in a separate “From your sources” carousel. While the feature is currently being rolled out, it will still display content from other outlets to ensure a diversity of perspectives.

ALSO READ: Lenovo Tab and IdeaTab with MediaTek chips launched in India: Price, specs How to set up Preferred Sources in Google Search Users can set their Preferred Sources on both mobile and desktop Search. Here’s how: Search for a topic that is currently in the news.

Click on the icon to the right of the Top Stories section.

Search and select your preferred news sources.

Refresh your results to see more stories from your selected outlets. The feature reportedly does not limit how many sources a user can add, making it suitable for favouriting anything from major international publishers to niche local outlets or sports blogs.