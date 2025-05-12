Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI new redeem codes: Get weapon upgrades and more ahead of 3.8 update

BGMI new redeem codes: Get weapon upgrades and more ahead of 3.8 update

Krafton has unveiled a new batch of official redeem codes which can be redeemed till June 6. The game developer has also confirmed that 3.8 upgrade is set to roll out soon

BGMI
BGMI
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Krafton is set to release Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update version 3.8. Ahead of the rollout, the video game publisher has released a new set of redeem codes, valid until 11:59 PM on June 6, 2025. These codes are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, offering players access to exclusive in-game rewards.
 
Included among the rewards are premium Pink and Purple-tier items that let players personalise their characters with unique outfits, skins, and weapon upgrades. Players must redeem these codes through BGMI’s official redemption portal, as they are not valid on any other platform.
 
Redemption rules
 
There are 24 redeem codes in total, with each code limited to just 10 uses, making them scarce and available strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. To maintain fairness, Krafton has clarified that no user can redeem the same code more than once.
 
Players are allowed to redeem only one code per day and up to two codes per account until the offer ends on June 6, 2025. This limitation encourages users to choose their redemptions wisely. It's also important to note that redemptions through guest accounts are not supported.

Also Read

Fortnite could soon return to the App Store as game awaits Apple review

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 12 to win diamonds, more rewards

Apple Arcade to launch five new fun games in June: Check titles detail here

Tech Wrap May 7: GTA 6 new trailer, Microsoft Surface, Google Simplify

Rockstar Games drops second trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6: Watch it here

Once a code is redeemed, rewards will be sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. However, any rewards left unclaimed for more than seven days will expire and cannot be retrieved.
 
BGMI official redeem codes
  • CRZBZFGWSD4R
  • CRZCZK6GFC5C
  • CRZDZHRUEFEE
  • CRZEZ6UPJT7V
  • CRZFZ5QDGXN8
  • CRZGZEDF8AAK
  • CRZHZJ6CUTTK
  • CRZIZJMBVJPW
  • CRZJZB9DF4KH
  • CRZKZH65WJTT
  • CRZLZTD6J3BV
  • CRZMZ9XKWUQN
  • CVZBZ3SQTKUV
  • CVZCZPWFE6VG
  • CVZDZFWCWCAE
  • CVZEZ8MBKBHC
  • CVZFZ9FM3RC5
  • CVZGZGS7M7TU
  • CVZHZ5XJXWUP
  • CVZIZHHBGT9T
  • CVZJZKA7BFMD
  • CVZKZEARTC8W
  • CVZLZH5W5EA6
  • CVZMZPXH6345
How to redeem BGMI codes
  • Visit the official BGMI website and navigate to the Redeem section.
  • Enter your Character ID in the provided field.
  • Type in the redeem code you want to claim.
  • Complete the Captcha or verification code displayed on the screen.
  • Click the Confirm button to submit your information.
  • You will receive one of two messages: either "Code has been redeemed" if successful, or "Code expired" appers if the code is no longer valid. 
BGMI Update 3.8: What to expect 
The update is expected to bring a new themed mode, additional features, and other enhancements. However, Krafton India has not yet officially confirmed the release date for the BGMI 3.8 update.  The upcoming content in Battlegrounds Mobile India may also include some changes.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

iQOO Neo 10 with 7000 mAh battery to be launched on May 26: What to expect

Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone could include foldable and all-glass models

Not content with boardroom battles, tech guys are fighting literally

Premium

The biz of drone power: Startups, traditional giants fuel India's arsenal

Premium

A lot is being built in India in Cloud tech and AI: Bikram Singh Bedi

Topics :Gamingonline gamingonline gamesTechnology

First Published: May 12 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story