BGMI new redeem codes: Get weapon upgrades and more ahead of 3.8 update

Krafton is set to release Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update version 3.8. Ahead of the rollout, the video game publisher has released a new set of redeem codes, valid until 11:59 PM on June 6, 2025. These codes are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, offering players access to exclusive in-game rewards.

Included among the rewards are premium Pink and Purple-tier items that let players personalise their characters with unique outfits, skins, and weapon upgrades. Players must redeem these codes through BGMI’s official redemption portal, as they are not valid on any other platform.

Redemption rules

There are 24 redeem codes in total, with each code limited to just 10 uses, making them scarce and available strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. To maintain fairness, Krafton has clarified that no user can redeem the same code more than once.

Players are allowed to redeem only one code per day and up to two codes per account until the offer ends on June 6, 2025. This limitation encourages users to choose their redemptions wisely. It's also important to note that redemptions through guest accounts are not supported.

Once a code is redeemed, rewards will be sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. However, any rewards left unclaimed for more than seven days will expire and cannot be retrieved.

BGMI official redeem codes

CRZBZFGWSD4R

CRZCZK6GFC5C

CRZDZHRUEFEE

CRZEZ6UPJT7V

CRZFZ5QDGXN8

CRZGZEDF8AAK

CRZHZJ6CUTTK

CRZIZJMBVJPW

CRZJZB9DF4KH

CRZKZH65WJTT

CRZLZTD6J3BV

CRZMZ9XKWUQN

CVZBZ3SQTKUV

CVZCZPWFE6VG

CVZDZFWCWCAE

CVZEZ8MBKBHC

CVZFZ9FM3RC5

CVZGZGS7M7TU

CVZHZ5XJXWUP

CVZIZHHBGT9T

CVZJZKA7BFMD

CVZKZEARTC8W

CVZLZH5W5EA6

CVZMZPXH6345

How to redeem BGMI codes

Visit the official BGMI website and navigate to the Redeem section.

Enter your Character ID in the provided field.

Type in the redeem code you want to claim.

Complete the Captcha or verification code displayed on the screen.

Click the Confirm button to submit your information.

You will receive one of two messages: either "Code has been redeemed" if successful, or "Code expired" appers if the code is no longer valid.