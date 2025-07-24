Krafton releases 50 new redeem codes for BGMI: How to win in-game rewards

Krafton India has released another set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), following previous drops on July 21, July 22, and July 23. The latest batch, released on July 24, includes 50 new codes, bringing the total number of official BGMI redeem codes issued so far to 200. These codes allow players to claim in-game rewards such as outfits, skins, and weapon enhancements.

Players can redeem these codes through BGMI’s official website. The redemption period is open until September 12, 2025. Codes entered on third-party or unofficial platforms will not be accepted.

BGMI official redeem codes released on July 24:

DLZBZ8N96FN5C3CQ

DLZCZ6FQ8JCN6XVH

DLZDZ6FPRWUAHUPE

DLZEZAGAVCKBNKEV

DLZFZUVETMDFK8WD

DLZGZF3CWE4TT6PB

DLZHZUU4H6B3EJGN

DLZIZAJDBHSNWCRW

DLZJZGQNX9CW8CPM

DLZKZ74MWF587UXQ

DLZLZW6N8M35RHES

DLZMZNU9B6AVFD95

DLZNZ49MN84DJXMU

DLZOZD65HNBD8C7E

DLZPZCHEST5G9VAW

DLZQZ8UVWDADQQSU

DLZRZU69F5XJWCUG

DLZVZ8KQV8DHUMJX

DLZTZ7FEX583CGH6

DLZUZ5W7SEFFFQF7

DLZBAZ5FN4C5M5RE

DLZBBZ7SSE8SSNTM

DLZBCZHWPC8P8BC6

DLZBDZDC8BD4J4J9

DLZBEZAC89N6WTBK

DLZBFZ69KJFT6QAM

DLZBGZRFSE95TTDW

DLZBHZV58UESJS3M

DLZBIZX7QDRPBNQ4

DLZBJZNR9WJGSQ5M

DLZBKZJMANEFXE3R

DLZBLZVPX358XJ5D

DLZBMZFS9NKPSUA5

DLZBNZTTDNW63WP3

DLZBOZM85BN6NHJQ

DLZBPZ5Q5U3VUPK9

DLZBQZNKP5V8V3P6

DLZBRZEXW8XXAXD3

DLZBVZXWSJFD3EFT

DLZBTZRBTJCBNU5K

DLZBUZUE9SN3FWGG

DLZCAZRQ5XTWPEC9

DLZCBZ4SJ58WT9CG

DLZCCZBQHT8KRTDG

DLZCDZTD97X8HS3K

DLZCEZ7BFWDX7AEW

DLZCFZ44AT9MJR86

DLZCGZESKX644FBH

DLZCHZXAJWTA7CXT

DLZCIZRBXJERSKUX