Krafton releases 50 new redeem codes for BGMI: How to win in-game rewards

BGMI official redeem codes released on July 24:
- DLZBZ8N96FN5C3CQ
- DLZCZ6FQ8JCN6XVH
- DLZDZ6FPRWUAHUPE
- DLZEZAGAVCKBNKEV
- DLZFZUVETMDFK8WD
- DLZGZF3CWE4TT6PB
- DLZHZUU4H6B3EJGN
- DLZIZAJDBHSNWCRW
- DLZJZGQNX9CW8CPM
- DLZKZ74MWF587UXQ
- DLZLZW6N8M35RHES
- DLZMZNU9B6AVFD95
- DLZNZ49MN84DJXMU
- DLZOZD65HNBD8C7E
- DLZPZCHEST5G9VAW
- DLZQZ8UVWDADQQSU
- DLZRZU69F5XJWCUG
- DLZVZ8KQV8DHUMJX
- DLZTZ7FEX583CGH6
- DLZUZ5W7SEFFFQF7
- DLZBAZ5FN4C5M5RE
- DLZBBZ7SSE8SSNTM
- DLZBCZHWPC8P8BC6
- DLZBDZDC8BD4J4J9
- DLZBEZAC89N6WTBK
- DLZBFZ69KJFT6QAM
- DLZBGZRFSE95TTDW
- DLZBHZV58UESJS3M
- DLZBIZX7QDRPBNQ4
- DLZBJZNR9WJGSQ5M
- DLZBKZJMANEFXE3R
- DLZBLZVPX358XJ5D
- DLZBMZFS9NKPSUA5
- DLZBNZTTDNW63WP3
- DLZBOZM85BN6NHJQ
- DLZBPZ5Q5U3VUPK9
- DLZBQZNKP5V8V3P6
- DLZBRZEXW8XXAXD3
- DLZBVZXWSJFD3EFT
- DLZBTZRBTJCBNU5K
- DLZBUZUE9SN3FWGG
- DLZCAZRQ5XTWPEC9
- DLZCBZ4SJ58WT9CG
- DLZCCZBQHT8KRTDG
- DLZCDZTD97X8HS3K
- DLZCEZ7BFWDX7AEW
- DLZCFZ44AT9MJR86
- DLZCGZESKX644FBH
- DLZCHZXAJWTA7CXT
- DLZCIZRBXJERSKUX
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
- Enter your character ID.
- Type in the redemption code.
- Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redeem code is limited to ten users and works on a first-come, first-served basis.
- A single code cannot be redeemed more than once by the same player.
- Rewards must be claimed from the in-game mailbox within seven days; otherwise, they will expire.
- If you're among the first ten users to redeem a code, a message stating 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear. If not, you may receive a 'Code expired' or similar alert.
- Only one code can be redeemed per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not permitted to use redeem codes.
- Once rewards are delivered through in-game mail, they must be claimed within 30 days. After that, the mail will be automatically deleted.
