Google Pixel 10 series: New colour options, design tweaks and more expected

A now-removed banner on the Play Store reportedly showcased four upcoming Pixel 10 models, including the base model and Pixel 10 Pro Fold in new colourways

Google Pixel 10 Pro (Source: Google)

Google Pixel 10 Pro (Source: Google Store)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google may have accidentally revealed the entire upcoming Pixel 10 series. According to a report by Android Authority, a banner on the Google Play Store briefly showcased what appears to be the full Pixel 10 lineup before it was taken down. As per the report, the image displayed four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect

As per the report, the alleged banner of the Pixel 10 series showed all four models from the rear, revealing key design changes.

Pixel 10

The standard Pixel 10 was reportedly shown in a new Indigo Blue colourway, with a design that largely resembles its predecessor. However, one key difference was in the horizontal rear camera module that now houses three camera sensors — up from the dual-camera setup seen on the Pixel 9. This aligns with previous reports suggesting that Google could add a telephoto lens to the base Pixel 10 model, possibly the same one used in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. 
 

  The Pixel 10 is expected to be powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G5 chip, like the rest of the series. Camera changes are also likely, with the primary sensor expected to match the one used on the Pixel 9a. That could represent a downgrade in resolution compared to the Pixel 9’s main camera.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold was reportedly shown in the same “Moonstone” colour previously seen in Pixel 10 Pro teasers. This shade appears to be a mix of grey and blue tones. A separate report from 9to5Google also notes that the foldable may come in an additional Jade-and-Gold colour variant, with a green back and golden frame and camera module. 
  While the design is expected to remain largely unchanged from its predecessor, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could receive some internal changes. These may include a primary and ultra-wide camera setup borrowed from the Pixel 9a, a larger 6.4-inch cover display (up from 6.3 inches), a bigger 5,015mAh battery, and support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard.

Pixel 10 Pro / Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google has already previewed the Pixel 10 Pro’s design in an earlier teaser. The overall design appears unchanged from last year but could be offered in new colours like “Moonstone” and a Jade variant with gold accents — similar to the Fold model.
 
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to carry the same design as the Pro model, but in a larger form factor with a bigger display.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

