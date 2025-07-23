Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Krafton offers exclusive in-game rewards in BGMI with these redeem codes

Krafton offers exclusive in-game rewards in BGMI with these redeem codes

Krafton has shared a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes, valid for single-use by ten players. Claimed rewards will appear in the in-game mailbox and must be collected before they expire

BGMI

BGMI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Krafton India has rolled out another batch of official redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), following a similar drop on July 22 and 21. With 50 redeem codes released on July 23, there are now 150 official redeem codes that have been rolled out till now. Players can use these codes to unlock various in-game items such as outfits, skins, and weapon upgrades.
 
The redemption window remains open on BGMI’s official website until September 12, 2025. These codes are not supported on any unofficial or third-party platforms.  ALSO READ | Garena Free Fire Max: July 23 redeem codes to win weapon skins and diamonds
 

BGMI official redeem codes released on July 23:

  • DKZBZR4JN8MW88MX
  • DKZCZM7MQ9D44MG3
  • DKZDZ7TF5FPWK6E6
  • DKZEZH6FNFG5MP9M
  • DKZFZV4WAPB8GDXX
  • DKZGZBKGP7FCHQGM
  • DKZHZNET6S7BTKBU
  • DKZIZFNSWHA7NK5X
  • DKZJZE4SQVX88AXB
  • DKZKZJ8RXGTV37RH
  • DKZLZ73HUPXAGNK9
  • DKZMZ9BADJNW5TJR
  • DKZNZHPKNGN86U9S
  • DKZOZERBWPK44P6H
  • DKZPZW9K8A8C8FKD
  • DKZQZQ73S8NBBF8C
  • DKZRZTDFF3QJAF8C
  • DKZVZU56HJ5B3N8S
  • DKZTZ9KEQRBQ6FUH
  • DKZUZX8KM9UGBDHD
  • DKZBAZXF9VDBNR7P
  • DKZBBZJUS49HHXK3
  • DKZBCZXRNNAKQNTU
  • DKZBDZJ8HG6AX5AW
  • DKZBEZK7W5WNEUVQ
  • DKZBFZP4NMVDE9PR
  • DKZBGZURW3KXFDWF
  • DKZBHZMG95GE7X84
  • DKZBIZSWK783E5C4
  • DKZBJZQ6S3DCRXP7
  • DKZBKZUNGQ54JAA6
  • DKZBLZMHCC8BEJBS
  • DKZBMZM4SPDG3TW9
  • DKZBNZSPQ4AHEXMR
  • DKZBOZ8WQT9Q865Q
  • DKZBPZASBDH7TT9N
  • DKZBQZ3P4A3BR8CE
  • DKZBRZRM4QVTKWUE
  • DKZBVZRHCB4FVG7E
  • DKZBTZNM8GSXTJU3
  • DKZBUZX85KWPHK64
  • DKZCAZWVB4GDAA7G
  • DKZCBZWU5HKDM75U
  • DKZCCZJBUQ5KE66E
  • DKZCDZ3BQ6HHVPVR
  • DKZCEZHTRWA7HW45
  • DKZCFZBAKER4X6FU
  • DKZCGZHR45UU3DM4
  • DKZCHZ5BXRJP3536
  • DKZCIZ48RPHJVDU8

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
  • Enter your character ID.
  • Type in the redemption code.
  • Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
  • Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each code can be redeemed by only ten users on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • A player cannot use the same code more than once.
  • Rewards must be claimed from the in-game mailbox within seven days, or they will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem, you’ll see a ‘Code redeemed successfully’ message. Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notification.
  • Only one redeem code can be used per account per day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
  • Once rewards are sent via in-game mail, they must be collected within 30 days, after which the mail will be deleted.

More From This Section

Latest Pixel Drop

Google rolls out Pixel Drop with improved Gemini app experience: What's new

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra receives One UI 8 update: Check new features

Transfer photos from iCloud to Google Photos

Switching to Android: How to move iCloud photos, videos to Google Photos

Google

Google seeks licensing talks with news organisations, following AI rivals

WhatsApp

How to move WhatsApp chats, photos from iOS to Android: Step-by-step guide

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon