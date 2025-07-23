Krafton offers exclusive in-game rewards in BGMI with these redeem codes

Krafton India has rolled out another batch of official redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), following a similar drop on July 22 and 21. With 50 redeem codes released on July 23, there are now 150 official redeem codes that have been rolled out till now. Players can use these codes to unlock various in-game items such as outfits, skins, and weapon upgrades.
The redemption window remains open on BGMI’s official website until September 12, 2025. These codes are not supported on any unofficial or third-party platforms. ALSO READ | Garena Free Fire Max: July 23 redeem codes to win weapon skins and diamonds
BGMI official redeem codes released on July 23:
- DKZBZR4JN8MW88MX
- DKZCZM7MQ9D44MG3
- DKZDZ7TF5FPWK6E6
- DKZEZH6FNFG5MP9M
- DKZFZV4WAPB8GDXX
- DKZGZBKGP7FCHQGM
- DKZHZNET6S7BTKBU
- DKZIZFNSWHA7NK5X
- DKZJZE4SQVX88AXB
- DKZKZJ8RXGTV37RH
- DKZLZ73HUPXAGNK9
- DKZMZ9BADJNW5TJR
- DKZNZHPKNGN86U9S
- DKZOZERBWPK44P6H
- DKZPZW9K8A8C8FKD
- DKZQZQ73S8NBBF8C
- DKZRZTDFF3QJAF8C
- DKZVZU56HJ5B3N8S
- DKZTZ9KEQRBQ6FUH
- DKZUZX8KM9UGBDHD
- DKZBAZXF9VDBNR7P
- DKZBBZJUS49HHXK3
- DKZBCZXRNNAKQNTU
- DKZBDZJ8HG6AX5AW
- DKZBEZK7W5WNEUVQ
- DKZBFZP4NMVDE9PR
- DKZBGZURW3KXFDWF
- DKZBHZMG95GE7X84
- DKZBIZSWK783E5C4
- DKZBJZQ6S3DCRXP7
- DKZBKZUNGQ54JAA6
- DKZBLZMHCC8BEJBS
- DKZBMZM4SPDG3TW9
- DKZBNZSPQ4AHEXMR
- DKZBOZ8WQT9Q865Q
- DKZBPZASBDH7TT9N
- DKZBQZ3P4A3BR8CE
- DKZBRZRM4QVTKWUE
- DKZBVZRHCB4FVG7E
- DKZBTZNM8GSXTJU3
- DKZBUZX85KWPHK64
- DKZCAZWVB4GDAA7G
- DKZCBZWU5HKDM75U
- DKZCCZJBUQ5KE66E
- DKZCDZ3BQ6HHVPVR
- DKZCEZHTRWA7HW45
- DKZCFZBAKER4X6FU
- DKZCGZHR45UU3DM4
- DKZCHZ5BXRJP3536
- DKZCIZ48RPHJVDU8
How to redeem BGMI official codes
Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
- Enter your character ID.
- Type in the redemption code.
- Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each code can be redeemed by only ten users on a first-come, first-served basis.
- A player cannot use the same code more than once.
- Rewards must be claimed from the in-game mailbox within seven days, or they will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem, you’ll see a ‘Code redeemed successfully’ message. Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notification.
- Only one redeem code can be used per account per day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
- Once rewards are sent via in-game mail, they must be collected within 30 days, after which the mail will be deleted.