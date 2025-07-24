Soon, WhatsApp will let users set reminders to revisit messages: What's new

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new feature in its latest Android beta update (v2.25.21.14) that allows users to set custom reminders for individual messages. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature builds on a previous update that automatically highlighted unread messages from frequently contacted users. With this update, users can now manually flag important messages and schedule alerts for them. It is designed to help users stay updated with the messages without losing track of key conversations.

This feature is currently rolling out to some beta testers on Android and is expected to roll out more widely in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp message reminder: How it works Set alerts for individual messages With the new feature, users can long-press a message and find a new option in the message menu to "set a reminder." This enables scheduling alerts to revisit that message at convenient times. WhatsApp offers preset options like two hours, eight hours, or one day, along with the option to set fully customisable reminders with preferred time and date. Visual markers for easy tracking Once set, a small bell icon appears on the message bubble, making it easy to identify which messages have active reminders. When the scheduled time arrives, WhatsApp will send a notification including the full text of the original message, a thumbnail preview if the content is an image, video, or GIF, and specifies the exact chat in which the reminder was created, ensuring users know exactly where to return.