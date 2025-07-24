Google now lets you turn photos into videos in Photos app: Check what's new

Besides, Google has announced similar capabilities, powered by Veo 2, for YouTube Shorts allowing creators to generate videos from static pictures and add visual effects to them. These features are now rolling out in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with broader availability planned later this year.

Google Photos: Photo to Video feature

The Photo to Video feature will allow users to pick a photo from the Photos app and apply animation presets to generate short six-second video clips. In Google Photos, users can choose between “Subtle movements” and “I’m feeling lucky” prompts. These clips will add movement and life to static images, with options to share them on social media platforms or with friends.

Photo to video in Google Photos is now rolling out in the US on both Android and iOS.

Google Photos: AI Remix

Another new feature called Remix will let users apply visual styles like anime, comic book, 3D cartoon, or sketch effects to any photo in their gallery. This tool is designed to create shareable, playful content from everyday images.