Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes on Dec 19: How to unlock in-game rewards

On December 19, Krafton India rolled out 59 new official BGMI redeem codes, offering players access to various in-game cosmetic items, including outfits, weapon skins, and other visual rewards. The Suave Master set is among the items available through this release. This marks the seventh batch of redeem codes shared by the publisher so far, with additional releases expected in the coming days.

All rewards can be claimed exclusively through BGMI’s official redemption website. Krafton has also reiterated that any redeem codes obtained from unofficial sources, or redeemed outside the authorised portal, will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes

HKZCZPSDTF66XTCG

HKZDZEFPSEQQG64Q

HKZEZ5V5HCQMDGC9

HKZFZR9C55GPT7GG

HKZGZ8683ENV38K4

HKZHZEG57DSE7S54

HKZIZ3FNTXKNBP3B

HKZJZKXXP7F9Q4WR

HKZKZR6MA9D35P3E

HKZLZSUGWBSGJ7XV

HKZMZVH9V8H8D6AP

HKZNZXNSWPJ8WR68

HKZOZXVABCTF8NWF

HKZPZKAX5P3865SB

HKZQZPW94HH6AN5R

HKZRZRHRGCTTFMVJ

HKZVZ8DNHVK8FG3E

HKZTZ5C7U5DBMGWB

HKZUZJQNF9Q95ENV

HKZBAZQ8QN5HAFVJ

HKZBBZGJMVG57UR3

HKZBCZEBTDRWRFBR

HKZBDZRTPUTFFPEU

HKZBEZDKJX5F5W3U

HKZBFZRS3W5U4SUE

HKZBGZ3GSAPU5C7M

HKZBHZMPVFBK5AUC

HKZBIZVDMKKEUBGV

HKZBJZJT7HWRV9DP

HKZBKZKSTSNMFURK

HKZBLZ7SXN7X63RN

HKZBMZ8E9H69BHBD

HKZBNZ79X8J8DGQQ

HKZBOZKSKANCVKUQ

HKZBPZKCAJJJ5MV8

HKZBQZS88NR739RM

HKZBRZB8E3X9CURE

HKZBVZTCESX6U3NV

HKZBTZ8UTEGWKATF

HKZBUZUKCTC6FKJK

HKZCAZJQFXPGX49A

HKZCBZWA4KVDSUU8

HKZCCZ9VGM4TPSPN

HKZCDZRQHP63UMH6

HKZCEZ7PH5M4QKHT

HKZCFZUA7435EDC3

HKZCGZHK9R5JWKUF

HKZCHZGGKCVX64RX

HKZCIZU6FD9JDW3U

HKZCJZCV5Q5QVBK6

HKZCKZQJM9NBK753

HKZCLZ9SR6D396AF

HKZCMZXB6BT3HQEM

HKZCNZD6KUN799NS

HKZCOZSCDXFH6GH8

HKZCPZS3HUTTCQ7T

HKZCQZDFD6TEGSJ6

HKZCRZAMQC6GUXBM

HKZCVZ8MGASPPFBJ