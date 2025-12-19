OpenAI introduces app store-like directory in ChatGPT for third-party apps

OpenAI has rolled out an app directory within ChatGPT, turning the service into a more app-centric platform across iOS, Android, and the web. The new section functions like an in-app store, allowing users to connect third-party services directly to ChatGPT and carry out tasks without leaving the chat interface. According to OpenAI, these apps add external context and enable actions such as booking travel, managing files, or creating documents from prompts.

The directory is organised into categories such as Featured, Lifestyle, and Productivity, and includes integrations with services like Booking.com, Spotify, and Dropbox. Users can connect an app by selecting it, authorising access, and then interacting with it through chat, including via “@” or “/” mentions. OpenAI has also simplified its terminology by renaming “connector” apps, such as Google Drive, as apps.