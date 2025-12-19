Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Gemini rolls out draw-to-edit images and AI video checks: What's new

Google Gemini rolls out draw-to-edit images and AI video checks: What's new

Google Gemini now lets users edit images by drawing on them and expands SynthID verification to videos, making visual prompts easier and helping identify AI-generated content, respectively

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Google is rolling out two updates to the Gemini app that enhance how users work with images and verify AI-generated content. According to Google, one update allows users to prompt Gemini by drawing directly on images, eliminating the need to explain every detail in text. Google is also expanding SynthID to videos, making it possible to check whether a video or its audio was created or edited using Google AI.

Nano Banana edit by drawing: What’s new

According to Google, the first upgrade focuses on image prompting and reduces the need for long written instructions. When an image is added to the prompt box and tapped, a new “Mark up” editor opens, letting users draw, highlight or point to specific areas they want Gemini to focus on. A text tool is also available for adding short notes directly on the image.
 
This is meant to make it easier to explain what needs to be edited or analysed without relying entirely on written prompts. Google said that traditional text prompts are still supported for those who prefer them. The Nano Banana feature is rolling out on Android, iOS and the web. Users will see a short introduction when they upload an image for the first time.

How can you try the new image prompting feature

  • Open the Gemini app or visit gemini.google.
  • Select “Create image.”
  • Upload the image you want to edit, tap on it, and draw or annotate directly on the image.
  • Add a text prompt if you want, though it is optional.
  • Tap Submit to apply your edits.

How does Gemini expand AI content detection

 
Gemini is also expanding its content transparency tools by adding SynthID verification for videos. As per Google’s blog, the feature allows users to check whether a video was created or edited using Google AI directly within the app. Users need to upload a video and ask a question such as, “Was this generated using Google AI?” Gemini then scans the file for Google’s imperceptible SynthID watermark across both audio and visual elements. 
 
Based on the scan, Gemini provides a response explaining where AI-generated content is detected, including specific timestamps if applicable. For instance, it may flag SynthID in part of the audio while confirming that the visuals were not AI-generated. Uploaded videos can be up to 100MB in size and 90 seconds long. The feature is now available across all languages and countries supported by the Gemini app. 

What is SynthID

 
SynthID is an invisible watermarking system developed by Google DeepMind to help identify AI-generated content. The watermark does not affect quality and cannot be visible to the human eye, but it allows tools such as the SynthID Detector to flag media that was likely created using AI. The system supports multiple content types and works across Google’s AI tools, including Gemini, Imagen, Lyria and Veo.
 

Topics :Tech NewsGemini AIartifical intelligence

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

