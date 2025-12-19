Friday, December 19, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OpenAI introduces app store-like directory in ChatGPT for third-party apps

OpenAI has added a new app directory inside ChatGPT, letting users connect third-party services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Dropbox to perform tasks directly within chat across web and mobile

OpenAI has rolled out an app directory within ChatGPT, turning the service into a more app-centric platform across iOS, Android, and the web. The new section functions like an in-app store, allowing users to connect third-party services directly to ChatGPT and carry out tasks without leaving the chat interface. According to OpenAI, these apps add external context and enable actions such as booking travel, managing files, or creating documents from prompts.
 
The directory is organised into categories such as Featured, Lifestyle, and Productivity, and includes integrations with services like Booking.com, Spotify, and Dropbox. Users can connect an app by selecting it, authorising access, and then interacting with it through chat, including via “@” or “/” mentions. OpenAI has also simplified its terminology by renaming “connector” apps, such as Google Drive, as apps.
 

Apple Music in ChatGPT

With the new integration, Apple Music users can ask ChatGPT to generate playlists based on simple prompts, such as creating a high-energy holiday rock mix or a workout playlist inspired by a TV show, and have the tracks compiled automatically. The feature also makes it easier to look up songs, albums, or artists using conversational queries when specific details aren’t clear. To get started, users must first turn on the Apple Music app extension within ChatGPT by following the steps below:
  • Open ChatGPT
  • Open the Apps section in ChatGPT Settings
  • Under Browse Apps, click or tap on Apple Music
  • Connect your Apple Music account to ChatGPT
  • Once done, users may return to the chat interface and start their message with “/Apple Music” to let it answer their query

