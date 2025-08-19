BGMI redeem codes for August 19: Follow guide to win 'Red Football' uniform

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 19:
- EEZBZK8PFCSWDWSX
- EEZCZ5JJTQTPU9SX
- EEZDZNHTTUDGWU4E
- EEZEZ6BMK64V8PEX
- EEZFZUUFF6D9KMT3
- EEZGZTDR7BXSNEDM
- EEZHZ8CG8G989H36
- EEZIZF4K5R4CR958
- EEZJZQFPH8GTTHS7
- EEZKZ9NQS9PGUQFT
- EEZLZEMEHAGTCHEU
- EEZMZGF6R8WCJEKJ
- EEZNZMWG9NJ5BARR
- EEZOZKDFMPFXMXEN
- EEZPZHPC6B3C8GTC
- EEZQZU49KQMRPQ8F
- EEZRZNSTP8FDBNVB
- EEZVZK8Q3E3RXK97
- EEZTZRBQNGUSCU4E
- EEZUZV9ACSXTPEUW
- EEZBAZUNQKCE58H3
- EEZBBZ5FTQMH7MD5
- EEZBCZV8N3NJT77E
- EEZBDZCG44BAMG83
- EEZBEZKW8VRJWTQU
- EEZBFZD7MVC65T4R
- EEZBGZUPX5MH58F7
- EEZBHZPJUTWBG6T3
- EEZBIZWSFKDC3R39
- EEZBJZUBPA5CJDWN
- EEZBKZC8GUDWRR3T
- EEZBLZARQQ5SA5EA
- EEZBMZQF6XTC5MS8
- EEZBNZXP3XTV8H6B
- EEZBOZXNT4R48MU7
- EEZBPZNHPJRJBPRE
- EEZBQZHE8HDAFNF3
- EEZBRZJ96PHEQFPN
- EEZBVZ5WF7Q94EWU
- EEZBTZVD53CR66UE
- EEZBUZCP9KW8636R
- EEZCAZAM9AWNTGGQ
- EEZCBZXJQBKKPWC6
- EEZCCZAD4M5JNB5C
- EEZCDZ5PEG5HCNFC
- EEZCEZGWK97XGK87
- EEZCFZT8KWM5XVEM
- EEZCGZ7NKSWFBCKX
- EEZCHZGPWA7MHX5Q
- EEZCIZF8VUCVRV7N
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
