BGMI redeem codes for August 19: Follow guide to win 'Red Football' uniform

Krafton India has rolled out the 18th batch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, pushing the total number of available codes to 900. Each batch includes 50 unique codes that can be used to unlock in-game rewards such as special outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade items. This latest release also features a code that grants the Red Football uniform outfit.

Players can redeem these codes via BGMI’s official rewards site, with all codes set to remain active until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also warned that any codes acquired or activated through unofficial sources will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 19: EEZBZK8PFCSWDWSX

EEZCZ5JJTQTPU9SX

EEZDZNHTTUDGWU4E

EEZEZ6BMK64V8PEX

EEZFZUUFF6D9KMT3

EEZGZTDR7BXSNEDM

EEZHZ8CG8G989H36

EEZIZF4K5R4CR958

EEZJZQFPH8GTTHS7

EEZKZ9NQS9PGUQFT

EEZLZEMEHAGTCHEU

EEZMZGF6R8WCJEKJ

EEZNZMWG9NJ5BARR

EEZOZKDFMPFXMXEN

EEZPZHPC6B3C8GTC

EEZQZU49KQMRPQ8F

EEZRZNSTP8FDBNVB

EEZVZK8Q3E3RXK97

EEZTZRBQNGUSCU4E

EEZUZV9ACSXTPEUW

EEZBAZUNQKCE58H3

EEZBBZ5FTQMH7MD5

EEZBCZV8N3NJT77E

EEZBDZCG44BAMG83

EEZBEZKW8VRJWTQU

EEZBFZD7MVC65T4R

EEZBGZUPX5MH58F7

EEZBHZPJUTWBG6T3

EEZBIZWSFKDC3R39

EEZBJZUBPA5CJDWN

EEZBKZC8GUDWRR3T

EEZBLZARQQ5SA5EA

EEZBMZQF6XTC5MS8

EEZBNZXP3XTV8H6B

EEZBOZXNT4R48MU7

EEZBPZNHPJRJBPRE

EEZBQZHE8HDAFNF3

EEZBRZJ96PHEQFPN

EEZBVZ5WF7Q94EWU

EEZBTZVD53CR66UE

EEZBUZCP9KW8636R

EEZCAZAM9AWNTGGQ

EEZCBZXJQBKKPWC6

EEZCCZAD4M5JNB5C

EEZCDZ5PEG5HCNFC

EEZCEZGWK97XGK87

EEZCFZT8KWM5XVEM

EEZCGZ7NKSWFBCKX

EEZCHZGPWA7MHX5Q

How to redeem BGMI official codes Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards: Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.