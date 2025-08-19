Google Docs gets 'Audio': Know about Gemini-powered text-to-speech feature

Notably, at the moment, this audio feature is only available in English and on desktop.

Google Gemini audio feature in Google Docs: Availability

This new feature is available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, as well as Business, Enterprise, and Education plans.

How to use Google Docs text-to-speech feature

As per the company, this feature is designed for both writers and readers, giving each the option to listen to documents instead of only reading them.

Readers can access the Listen to this tab option, available in the Tools > Audio menu, to quickly listen to the contents of the current tab.