OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India at Rs 399 with GPT-5 support

Sam Altman-led OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go on Tuesday, a low-cost subscription plan specifically designed for Indian users, featuring enhanced message limits, image generation, file uploading capabilities, and chat memory. These features, supported by the company’s latest model, GPT-5, will also offer enhanced support for local Indian languages, the company said in a press release.

The new subscription plan will cost Rs 399 per month, with the option for users to make payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

“ChatGPT Go is designed for people in India who want greater access to ChatGPT’s advanced capabilities at a more affordable price,” OpenAI said in its release.

ALSO READ: Why are OpenAI's legacy GPT models returning to ChatGPT? We may have answer Currently, users in India can purchase the ChatGPT Plus subscription for Rs 1,999 per month and the ChatGPT Pro subscription for Rs 19,900 per month. “We’ve been inspired by how millions of people in India use ChatGPT daily for learning, work, creativity, and problem-solving,” Nick Turley, Vice-President and Head of ChatGPT at OpenAI, said. The latest offering in India aligns with Altman’s comments that the company would launch more products and services designed specifically for the country. India, currently the second-largest market for ChatGPT, may soon become the company’s largest market globally, given the rapid growth OpenAI has seen in the country, Altman said at the launch of GPT-5.

“What the citizens of India are doing with ChatGPT is really remarkable, the way it is being integrated into people’s lives and businesses, starting new companies. We are especially focused on bringing products to India, working with local partners to make artificial intelligence work great for India,” he said. Earlier this year, in February, Altman had said during his visit to India that the number of ChatGPT users in the country had tripled during 2024. In May, OpenAI announced that the data of Indian ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Edu, and OpenAI API platform users would be stored locally in the country.