Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India at Rs 399 with GPT-5 support

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India at Rs 399 with GPT-5 support

ChatGPT Go, OpenAI's new low-cost plan for India, brings GPT-5, image generation, file uploads, chat memory, and UPI payment support with enhanced local language features

OpenAI, chatgpt
The latest offering in India aligns with Altman’s comments that the company would launch more products and services designed specifically for the country | Image: Bloomberg
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 8:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sam Altman-led OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go on Tuesday, a low-cost subscription plan specifically designed for Indian users, featuring enhanced message limits, image generation, file uploading capabilities, and chat memory. These features, supported by the company’s latest model, GPT-5, will also offer enhanced support for local Indian languages, the company said in a press release.
 
The new subscription plan will cost Rs 399 per month, with the option for users to make payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
 
“ChatGPT Go is designed for people in India who want greater access to ChatGPT’s advanced capabilities at a more affordable price,” OpenAI said in its release.
 
Currently, users in India can purchase the ChatGPT Plus subscription for Rs 1,999 per month and the ChatGPT Pro subscription for Rs 19,900 per month. 
 
“We’ve been inspired by how millions of people in India use ChatGPT daily for learning, work, creativity, and problem-solving,” Nick Turley, Vice-President and Head of ChatGPT at OpenAI, said.
 
The latest offering in India aligns with Altman’s comments that the company would launch more products and services designed specifically for the country.
 
India, currently the second-largest market for ChatGPT, may soon become the company’s largest market globally, given the rapid growth OpenAI has seen in the country, Altman said at the launch of GPT-5.
 
“What the citizens of India are doing with ChatGPT is really remarkable, the way it is being integrated into people’s lives and businesses, starting new companies. We are especially focused on bringing products to India, working with local partners to make artificial intelligence work great for India,” he said.
 
Earlier this year, in February, Altman had said during his visit to India that the number of ChatGPT users in the country had tripled during 2024. In May, OpenAI announced that the data of Indian ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Edu, and OpenAI API platform users would be stored locally in the country.
 
The move was aimed at helping Indian companies using these products meet local data sovereignty requirements while utilising OpenAI’s solutions in their businesses and developing new applications with artificial intelligence.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung laptop production in Noida to cater only to Indian market

Tech Wrap Aug 18: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5, WhatsApp features, Honor X7c

Realme P4 series with AI gaming features launching Aug 20: What to expect

WhatsApp rolls out schedule calls, raise hand reaction features: What's new

Lava to launch Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone on August 20: What to expect

Topics :Artificial intelligenceOpenAIChatGPTAI Models

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story