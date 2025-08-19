Apple releases iOS 26 public, developer beta: How to install and what's new

Apple has rolled out new beta versions of iOS 26 for developers and public testers, bringing more refinements and features to eligible iPhones. The latest update introduces Adaptive Power Notifications, a new filtering option in Messages, and small UI changes. These features are included in both the seventh developer beta and the fourth public beta, now available for download.

iOS 26 developer beta 7 and public beta 4: What’s new

Adaptive Power notifications:

With the latest beta versions of iOS 26, Apple has introduced a new toggle in the Settings app to enable Adaptive Power Notifications. This setting allows users to choose if they want to receive notifications each time Adaptive Power mode is enabled.

ALSO READ: Nvidia cloud gaming to shift on Blackwell-based GPUs: Here's what changes Adaptive Power mode is a new feature introduced with iOS 26. Apple describes it as: “When your battery usage is higher than usual, the iPhone can extend your battery life by making performance adjustments, such as lowering display brightness, allowing some activities to take longer, or turning on Low Power Mode at 20 per cent.” New filter in Messages: ALSO READ: Samsung launches Galaxy Buds3 FE with Galaxy AI features built-in: Details The latest iOS 26 betas also introduce a new “Drafts” option within the “Filter by” section in the drop down menu of the Messages app. This allows users to quickly view only those conversations where a message has been started but not sent.

Other: According to a report by 9To5Mac, when paired with watchOS 26 beta, iPhones running the new iOS 26 beta show a redesigned blood oxygen measurement option in the US. Apple has reworked this feature following its patent dispute with Masimo, which led to restrictions on SpO2 readings for Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models sold in the US. iOS 26: Eligible iPhone models iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16, 16e

iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13, 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12, 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11 While iOS 26 will run on all of the above, Apple Intelligence features are exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the entire iPhone 16 lineup.