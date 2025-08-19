Apple releases iOS 26 public, developer beta: How to install and what's new

iOS 26 developer beta 7 and public beta 4: What’s new
Adaptive Power notifications:
New filter in Messages:
Other:
iOS 26: Eligible iPhone models
- iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16, 16e
- iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 15
- iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 14
- iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13, 13 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12, 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11
iOS 26 public beta: How to download and install
- Sign up at the Apple Beta Software Programme
- On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
- Tap Beta Updates, then select iOS 26 Public Beta
- Return to the Software Update screen and wait for the beta to appear
- Agree to the terms and conditions, and begin the download
- Once downloaded, the installation will begin automatically
