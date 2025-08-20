Home / Technology / Tech News / Black Myth Wukong gets a sequel: Watch Black Myth Zhong Kui trailer here

Black Myth Wukong gets a sequel: Watch Black Myth Zhong Kui trailer here

Following the huge success of Black Myth: Wukong, GameScience announces its sequel Zhong Kui at Gamescom 2025 - introducing "the ghost-catching god" as its new hero

Black Myth: Zhong Kui
Black Myth: Zhong Kui
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
GameScience, the studio behind Black Myth: Wukong, has announced a follow-up title, Black Myth: Zhong Kui, during Opening Night Live 2025. While presenting on stage at Gamescom 2025, host Geoff Keighley introduced Zhong Kui as “the ghost-catching god who wanders between hell and earth.” Keighley also emphasised that Black Myth: Wukong’s journey is not finished, hinting that downloadable content (DLC) is still in development.
 
According to a report by IGN India, GameScience described the game as: "Set against the backdrop of the classic Chinese folktale 'Zhong Kui Banishing Evil,' Black Myth: Zhong Kui is a single-player action role-playing game rooted in ancient Chinese fantasy. The game will deliver distinctive experiences and gameplay features that push our limits, while also bringing fresh ideas and necessary changes to address past flaws and regrets."
 
Black Myth: Zhong Kui remains in the early stages of production, and a release window has not yet been confirmed. Notably, Black Myth: Wukong is the record-breaking action game that launched across PC and PlayStation 5 last year, selling ten million copies in just three days, as per IGN India. Expectations for its sequel are high now. 

Who is Zhong Kui?

According to a report by Economic Times, Zhong Kui stands tall as one of the most vivid figures in Chinese mythology, a fearsome vanquisher of ghosts and demons, often depicted with a bushy black beard, bulging eyes, and a wrathful glare.
 
His legend tells of a brilliant scholar who, despite topping the imperial examinations, was denied office due to his intimidating looks. Enraged, he took his own life, only to be appointed King of Ghosts in the underworld, tasked with hunting evil spirits and protecting the living. His imagery, often furious and sword-wielding, adorns doors and homes across China as a talisman to ward off evil and invite good fortune, the Economic Times reported.
 
In folklore, Zhong Kui does not just fight monsters; he embodies justice itself, balancing wrath with righteousness. Some traditions also place him among the four judges of the underworld, alongside deities who oversee reincarnation, determine death’s cause, and guard the Book of Life and Death, the very text Sun Wukong once defied in Journey to the West. Economic Times added that this mythology deepens the connection between Wukong and Zhong Kui, suggesting Game Science is building not just a series, but a shared universe of Chinese myth in gaming form. 

Black Myth Zhong Kui: Official trailer

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

