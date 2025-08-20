Google is set to launch the Pixel 10 series smartphones on August 20 at its annual Made by Google event. The Pixel 10 series is expected to encompass four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Beside the Pixel 10 series smartphones, Google is also expected to launch the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a wireless earbuds. In addition, several new Gemini AI-powered features are expected to debut on the Pixel 10 lineup.

Pixel 10 series launch: Where and when to watch Made by Google 2025

The Made by Google 2025 hardware event will begin at 10:30 pm (IST) on August 20. It will be streamed live on the official Made by Google YouTube channel. Viewers will also be able to watch the livestream through the video embedded at the end of this article.

Google Pixel 10 series India launch: What to expect Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 10 series will launch in India on August 21. The company has already revealed the design of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, pointing to a phased release strategy similar to last year’s Pixel 9 series. Then, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL were launched first, followed later by the Fold and the standard Pro model. ALSO READ: Pixel 10 series: Google promises exclusive offer to India store subscribers Google has also announced a special promotion for its India Store subscribers. Customers signed up with the Google Store in India will receive a unique code that can be applied to Pixel 10 series purchases. These codes will be shared on the day pre-orders open.

Additionally, those purchasing the Pixel 10 Pro via the Google Store will be eligible for: An exchange bonus when trading in an old smartphone.

Google Store credit for future purchases.

No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 24 months on select credit cards. Made by Google 2025: What to expect Google Pixel 10 series The Pixel 10 lineup is expected to include four variants — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All models are tipped to be powered by Google’s new Tensor G5 chipset, likely manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm process, promising better efficiency and faster performance. The chip is also expected to be paired with a custom image signal processor (ISP) designed to deliver improved photo and video quality.

In terms of cameras, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold may feature the same main and ultra-wide sensors seen in the Pixel 9a, which would mark a downgrade compared to the Pixel 9. However, the base Pixel 10 may gain the 5x telephoto periscope lens featured in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are expected to retain the same camera system as their predecessors. ALSO READ: Made by Google 2025: Pixel 10 series, Watch 4, Buds 2a, and more expected All four models are likely to support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging. Google is also rumoured to introduce a new Pixelsnap accessory line, which could include magnetic chargers and cases compatible with the Pixel 10 series.

As for the colour options, Google has previewed the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold in a grey-blue colour, believed to be called “Moonstone.” The standard Pixel 10 may debut in new "Frost" (a royal blue), "Lemongrass" (a yellow), and "Indigo" (a light purple) shades, in addition to "Obsidian" (a dark grey). The Pixel 10 Pro/Pro XL may come in "Obsidian," "Porcelain" (off-white), "Moonstone" (a bluish grey), and "Jade" (a light green). Google Pixel Watch 4 The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to retain the overall look of its predecessor but with a significant hardware change — the charging connectors will move to the side instead of the back. This would introduce a redesigned charging system, reportedly called the “Quick Charge Dock,” capable of boosting charging speeds by up to 25 per cent.

Battery life is also expected to improve. The 41mm model may deliver up to 30 hours with the always-on display enabled, while the 45mm version could last around 40 hours. The 41mm variant is expected to include a 327mAh battery, while the 45mm model may use a 459mAh unit. The smartwatch is also expected to feature an Actua 360 display with slimmer bezels and a more immersive curved design, along with peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits compared to 2,000 nits on the previous generation. Other upgrades may include dual-frequency GPS for more precise location tracking. Google Pixel Buds 2a Google’s next-generation A-series earbuds are expected to launch as Pixel Buds 2a. These earbuds will reportedly add Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), a feature that was previously reserved for higher-end models. The new Pixel A-series buds may also support Spatial Audio.

Although full details remain unconfirmed, reports suggest the earbuds will integrate a Google Tensor chip to deliver improved sound processing. Battery life could reach up to seven hours with ANC turned on and up to 20 hours when paired with the charging case. Pixelsnap accessories Support for Qi2 wireless charging across the Pixel 10 series is expected to allow magnet-based alignment with compatible accessories. This has sparked speculation about a “Pixelsnap” ecosystem, which might include magnetic chargers and protective cases. ALSO READ | Lava Play Ultra 5G to be launched on Aug 20: Where to watch, what to expect Leaked renders of a Pixelsnap Charger suggest a circular design that aligns with internal magnets in the Pixel 10 models, resembling Apple’s MagSafe approach.