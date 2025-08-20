Meta releases AI translation feature for creators on Instagram and Facebook

Meta has rolled out AI-powered translations for creators on Instagram and Facebook, enabling reels to be dubbed into different languages with automatic lip syncing. The feature uses the creator’s own voice, preserving tone and style while aligning lip movements to dubbed audio.

Currently, the feature supports English-to-Spanish and Spanish-to-English translations, with more languages expected soon. On Facebook, it is being rolled out to creators with at least 1,000 followers, while all public Instagram accounts are eligible.

How AI translations work

Before publishing a reel, creators can:

Select “Translate your voice with Meta AI”

Enable translations and toggle lip syncing

Preview before publishing

Share the reel in multiple languages

Viewers automatically see reels in their preferred language but can disable translations from settings. Creators also gain access to audience insights segmented by language, helping track performance across regions.