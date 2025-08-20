Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme P4 series set to launch on August 20: Where to watch, what to expect

Realme P4 series set to launch on August 20: Where to watch, what to expect

Realme has confirmed that the series will encompass two smartphones - the P4 Pro 5G and P4 5G - both with dual-chip architecture, AI gaming capabilities, 144Hz AMOLED screens, and 7,000mAh batteries

Realme P4 Pro 5G
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
Realme is set to launch the Realme P4 series smartphones in India on August 20. The series will debut with two models – Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that the series will adopt a dual-chip architecture aimed at enhancing gaming capabilities, along with AI-powered gaming features such as real-time frame generation and graphic upscaling. In addition, Realme has disclosed shared specifications highlight of the upcoming smartphones, including battery capacity, display features, and more.

Realme P4 series: Launch details

  • Date: August 20, 2025
  • Time: 12:00 pm (IST)
  • Livestream: Realme India channel, or you can watch through the video embedded at the end

Realme P4 series: What to expect

Realme P4 Pro 5G

The Realme P4 Pro 5G will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chipset co-developed with Pixelworks. This setup is said to deliver advanced gaming functions like AI-based resolution upscaling and real-time frame rendering.
 
The device is also positioned as the slimmest smartphone in its category, housing a 7,000mAh battery within a 7.68mm profile. It will support 80W wired fast charging, offer 10W reverse charging, and include a bypass charging mode for optimised performance during intensive use.
 
For visuals, the device is set to feature a 144Hz AMOLED 4D curved screen with HDR10+ certification and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits. On the camera side, it will house a 50MP main rear sensor along with a 50MP selfie camera, both capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The phone will also integrate an AI Edit Genie tool, marketed as the brand’s AI Imaging Assistant.
 
The handset will be available in three finishes inspired by nature: 
  • Birch Wood
  • Dark Oak Wood
  • Midnight Ivy

Expected specifications

  • Display: AMOLED 4D curved display, FHD+, 144Hz refresh rate, 6500nits peak brightness, HDR10+
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 + Hyper Vision AI chip
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • Durability: IP65 + IP66

Realme P4 5G

Realme P4 5G will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor and include a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chip. Like the Pro version, it packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging, along with reverse charging and bypass charging features.
 
The phone will carry a 6.77-inch FHD+ HyperGlow AMOLED screen that supports a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ playback, reaching up to 4,500 nits of brightness. For photos and videos, it will offer a 50MP main rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and the same AI Edit Genie tool found in the Pro model.
 
In terms of looks, the Realme P4 5G will showcase a Metal Heart design and will be sold in Steel Grey, Engine Blue, and Forge Red colour options.

Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness, HDR10+
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra + Hyper Vision AI chip
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra wide
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • Durability: IP65 + IP66

Realme P4 series: Launch livestream

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

