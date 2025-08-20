Realme P4 series set to launch on August 20: Where to watch, what to expect

Realme P4 series: Launch details
- Date: August 20, 2025
- Time: 12:00 pm (IST)
- Livestream: Realme India channel, or you can watch through the video embedded at the end
Realme P4 series: What to expect
Realme P4 Pro 5G
- Birch Wood
- Dark Oak Wood
- Midnight Ivy
Expected specifications
- Display: AMOLED 4D curved display, FHD+, 144Hz refresh rate, 6500nits peak brightness, HDR10+
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 + Hyper Vision AI chip
- Rear camera: 50MP primary
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W wired
- Durability: IP65 + IP66
Realme P4 5G
Expected specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness, HDR10+
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra + Hyper Vision AI chip
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra wide
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W wired
- Durability: IP65 + IP66
Realme P4 series: Launch livestream
