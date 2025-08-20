Apple M5 Mac mini, iPhone chip-based MacBook, and more coming later in 2025

Apple is reportedly working on the next generation of Mac mini, expected to be powered by the anticipated M5-series Apple Silicon. According to a report from AppleInsider, two new Mac mini variants are currently undergoing internal testing at Apple, believed to feature the standard M5 chip and the higher-end M5 Pro chip. This indicates that Apple may be returning to its regular Mac mini refresh cycle. To recall, Apple introduced the M2 Mac mini models in 2023 and followed up with M4-powered versions in 2024, skipping the M3 chip lineup entirely.

Apple Mac mini with M5 chips: What to expect

The report highlights that Apple is testing two machines identified as J873s and J873g. Based on Apple’s established naming convention, these codenames correspond to the Mac mini with the M5 Pro chip and the Mac mini with the standard M5 chip, respectively. For comparison, the current M4 Pro Mac mini is designated J773s, while the M4 variant carries the identifier J773g.

ALSO READ: HP launches Omen 16 gaming laptops with AMD, Intel AI chips and Nvidia GPUs Apple’s next-generation M5 chips will reportedly be based on TSMC’s N3P process, its third-generation 3nm node. The new chip will likely bring improvements across the board, with particular enhancements to the Neural Engine (NPU) that will help improve on-device AI capabilities. Despite the shift to the new M5 chips, no major design changes are anticipated for the Mac mini, given that Apple only refreshed its form factor in 2024. The current design is notably more compact than earlier versions and includes two front-facing USB-C ports, along with Thunderbolt 5 support on the M4 Pro configurations. The only other significant upgrade expected in the M5 Mac mini is support for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.