Bluesky introduces blue checkmarks for identity verification: How to apply

Social media platform Bluesky has begun rolling out a blue check verification feature for its users. This new feature aims to verify legitimate accounts, making it easier for users to assess an account’s credibility and related posts.

Bluesky’s verification system also allows “Trusted Verifiers” such as organisations to issue blue checks directly. These trusted verifiers are identified by scalloped blue checkmarks. For instance, an organisation can issue verification badges to its members directly through the app. Bluesky’s moderation team will review each verification to ensure authenticity.

By tapping on a verified account’s blue check, users can see which organisation has granted the verification badge. The feature is optional, and users can choose to hide it through the app settings.

This is not Bluesky’s first verification initiative. In 2023, the platform introduced its initial verification layer, allowing individuals and organisations to set their domain as their username.

Also Read

How to get verified on Bluesky

Bluesky has stated that during the initial phase, it will not accept direct applications for verification. Once the feature is stable, the company plans to launch a request form for notable and authentic accounts seeking verification or interested in becoming Trusted Verifiers.

Additionally, users can self-verify by setting their domain—such as their website—as their username. To do this, follow these steps:

Create a Bluesky account.

Open the left-side menu, click “Settings,” then “Account,” then “Handle.”

On the “Change my handle” screen, click “I have my own domain.”

Follow the on-screen instructions to set your domain as your username.

What is Bluesky

Bluesky is a decentralised social app by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who led the board until May 2024. The social network has a Twitter-like user interface. It was initially launched as an invite-only open beta for iOS users in February 2023, with Android release in April 2023. The platform opened public registration in February 2024. It is free to use and available on both smartphones (app) and desktop.