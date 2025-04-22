Apple releases iOS 18.5 developer beta 3: Check new features, improvements

Apple has rolled out the third developer beta for iOS 18.5, addressing multiple user-reported issues and performance bugs. While the update doesn’t introduce any new features, it brings the platform one step closer to its final release—expected in early May.

With iOS 19 set to debut at WWDC 2025 on June 9, Apple appears to be wrapping up work on iOS 18.5 with only minor refinements in focus.

iOS 18.5 developer beta 3: What is fixed

According to the official release notes, iOS 18.5 beta 3 resolves several known issues, including:

Enterprise apps failing to launch: Apple notes that users encountering this issue should uninstall and reinstall all enterprise apps on their devices.

Siri failing to play Apple Music songs across multiple platforms.

Apple Intelligence-powered Writing Tools: Fixes applied for text suggestion-related glitches.

StoreKit bugs: Resolved issues affecting in-app purchase testing and developer functions.

Vision Pro app fix: A bug causing a black screen upon opening the app has been fixed. The Vision Pro app was introduced in iOS 18.4 to manage content for Apple’s mixed reality headset.

iOS 18.5: New feature

Changes in Mail app

iOS 18.5 will introduce minor but useful user interface (UI) enhancements in the Mail app. The three-dot menu now includes:

A toggle to show or hide Contact Photos.

A direct option to disable "Group by Sender"—feature previously only accessible through the Settings app.

New AppleCare management option

A new AppleCare section is being added under Apple Account settings. This will allow users to:

View AppleCare coverage details for their devices.

Access the new “Manage Plan” option to renew coverage.