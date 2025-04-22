Google to pay Rs 20 cr, settle CCI probe of Android TV market practices

Google India will pay Rs 20.24 crore to settle the Competition Commission of India’s probe of allegations that the company misused its dominant position by enforcing restrictive agreements on original equipment makers (OEMs) of Android television makers.

The antitrust regulator said that it had agreed to the settlement proposed by Google under Section 48A (3) of the Competition Act, 2002, and CCI settlement regulations of 2024.

“Google is committed to abiding by applicable local laws in every country where we operate and are grateful to the CCI for the opportunity to engage and present our case. We also thank the CCI for instituting processes which enable constructive engagements between companies and the market, allowing for continued investment and growth,” said a spokesperson for the company in a statement.

The case dates back to a 2020 when complaints were filed against Google LLC, Google India, Xiaomi Technology India, and TCL India for allegedly colluding against OEMs by imposing restrictive conditions on them such as compulsory bundling of Google Play Store with Android TV OS and preventing the use or creation of rival forked Android versions through its anti-fragmentation agreements.

The CCI’s probe concluded that Android Smart TV operating system has a dominant position in the relevant market of ‘licensable Smart TV device operating system in India’ and that Google Play Store is in a dominant position in the ‘Market for App Store for Android Smart TV OS in India’.

It also concluded that Google's agreements — Television App Distribution Agreement and Android Compatibility Commitments — executed together, imposed unfair terms by requiring the pre-installation of its full app bundle Google TV Services, preventing OEMs from developing or using Android forks, and hindering innovation.