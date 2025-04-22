Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 22, win skins and emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 22, giving players a chance to claim various free rewards. These rewards can include things like character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other in-game items that improve gameplay.

The codes are valid only for a limited time and offer access to select content without any cost. Instructions on how to redeem them and a list of active codes are provided below.

As each code has a maximum number of uses and expires quickly, players are advised to use them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by Techlusive, active redeem codes for April 22, 2025 are:

F7H2KP9LM0N3BRT6

FQW5ER1TY8UI2OPZ

FAS9DFGH4JKL7MNB

FXCV6BNM3ZXQW1ER

FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS

FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX

FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP

FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO

FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM

FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG

FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA

FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE

FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML

FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC

FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP

FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB

FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT

FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ

FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is used successfully, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the prize includes in-game currency like gold or diamonds, the balance is updated immediately.

Players can receive special time-limited items such as Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other collectibles that change how the game looks or feels.

Each code can only be used 500 times per day and stays valid for 12 hours, so it’s recommended to claim them quickly before they expire or reach their usage limit.