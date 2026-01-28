Bluesky to bring better posting tools, improve discovery and live features

Bluesky has outlined a series of upcoming changes for the platform in 2026. The roadmap details upgrades across live events, core app features, and content discovery. The company is also planning deeper integrations with third-party apps built on its open network. Bluesky said the next phase will focus on improving existing features while investing more intentionally in areas that set it apart from traditional social networks.

Bluesky update: What’s coming

Custom feeds and real-time features

Bluesky is planning to add features that make live discussions easier to follow and more useful for users. The company is expanding the role of custom feeds by giving them more visibility and better curation tools. Bluesky also said it will experiment with new ways to interact during live discussions. These feeds already support trending topics and community-driven spaces such as science, sports, and other interest-based discussions.

The company is also testing new features to make the app feel "more live," with a focus on real-time updates during major events. Posting, suggestions, and discovery According to the company, Bluesky plans to add several posting-related features. These include drafts, faster video uploads, support for longer videos, more photo uploads per post, and easier ways to create threads. Bluesky is also working on improving recommendations and content discovery. The platform said it plans to refine its "who to follow" suggestions to help users find relevant accounts more easily. Changes are also planned for the Discover feed, along with testing topic tags that could make it simpler to find posts based on specific interests and follow ongoing conversations.