Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Photos now lets you describe how you want your pictures to look

Google Photos now lets you describe how you want your pictures to look

The Gemini-powered "Help me edit" feature is rolling out to Android phones in India, letting users edit photos in Google Photos using natural language text and voice prompts

Help me edit tool in Google Photos app

Help me edit tool in Google Photos

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

Google is rolling out its Gemini-powered photo editing feature to users in India, allowing people to edit images in Google Photos using simple voice or text prompts. The feature, called “Help me edit,” was first introduced with the Pixel 10 series and later expanded to Android users in the US. With this update, it is now available more widely in India across supported Android devices.

Google Photos: What’s new for users in India

The “Help me edit” feature is now live in India and supports multiple local languages. Users can issue editing instructions in English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, and Gujarati. Google said that the feature is available on any Android phone running Android 8.0 or later with at least 4GB of RAM.
 
In addition to general image edits, Google Photos in India also supports face-based edits. Users can ask Photos to remove accessories like sunglasses, open closed eyes, or adjust facial expressions such as a smile. These edits are generated using images from a user’s face groups in Google Photos.

Google Photos’ editor is also getting access to Google Gemini-powered Nano Banana tool which is aimed at making targeted edits to pictures while maintaining facial or subject consistency.
 
Google is also adding support for C2PA Content Credentials in Google Photos. Edited images will carry a digital label that shows the image has been modified and includes information about its edit history.

How “Help me edit” works in Google Photos

To use the feature, users need to open a photo in Google Photos and tap the “Help me edit” option inside the editor. From there, they can either type or speak what they want to change.
Instead of manually selecting tools, users can describe the edit in plain language. This can range from basic adjustments like improving lighting or removing objects in the background, to more advanced changes such as applying a new visual style to an image.
 
The tool also supports follow-up instructions, allowing users to refine edits step by step. For example, after removing an object, users can ask the AI to further adjust colours or enhance the subject.

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

