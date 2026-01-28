Samsung shows 'privacy display' in time for Galaxy S26 series launch: Watch

Samsung has shared a preview of how its new layer of privacy will function on its upcoming Galaxy smartphones. Based on the three short video teasers shared by the company, it appears that it is aiming to replace privacy screen protectors that hide your display from anyone looking at an off-angle. Samsung said that the new layer of privacy is ‘coming to Galaxy very soon’, likely with the Galaxy S26 series smartphones, which are expected to launch in February.

The South Korean consumer electronics maker confirmed that this new layer of privacy will shield users’ phones from shoulder surfing wherever they go. With this screen protection in place, users will have the space to check their messages or enter a password on public transit without worrying about who’s watching, said the company.

ALSO READ: Google expands theft protection features on Android smartphones: What's new Samsung’s new layer of privacy: What is it and how will it work The upcoming privacy feature will add an additional visibility control layer to the phone’s interface, aimed at reducing what people nearby can see when a device is used in public. It will allow users to selectively shield sensitive on-screen content, such as messages, password entry fields, or notification pop-ups, without applying a blanket restriction across the entire phone. Samsung said that the feature is designed to be configurable, letting users decide when and where the protection applies. Visibility can be adjusted for specific apps or actions, with multiple levels of protection depending on the situation. Users can fine-tune these settings or turn the feature off entirely, making the system flexible rather than always-on. As per Samsung, the feature is built through a combination of hardware and software changes, developed over several years to balance privacy protection with everyday usability.

Samsung shared a preview of this new privacy layer in action, and you can watch them in the videos embedded towards the end of this article. Based on the short clips, in all three cases, when a user looks at the screen from the front, these are visible, but as soon as the position of the eyes changes to the side, the screen becomes dark. According to a report by 9To5Google, this new layer of privacy is only expected to be available on the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and not on the other two expected models – Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus.

ALSO READ: Android 17 to bring blurred UI elements, revamped screen recorder: Report Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 26 in select markets with sales likely to kick off from March 11, reported 9To5Google. This year’s timeline, if accurate, aligns with Samsung’s pattern of unveiling its flagship series before the commencement of Mobile World Congress (MWC), as the 2026 edition is set to begin from March 2. Galaxy S26 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature an M14 display, and may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. Camera hardware is likely to remain largely similar to the current generation, with a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens, though the 3x telephoto could see a resolution bump from 10MP to 12MP. The phone may also introduce a refreshed rear camera design, replacing individual lens rings with a pill-shaped module. It is expected to retain a 5,000mAh battery, with wireless charging possibly increasing to 25W via Qi2-compatible accessories and wired charging reaching up to 60W.

Galaxy S26 Plus As per the Gizbot report, the Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to sport a 6.7-inch flat LTPO M14 AMOLED display, supporting an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR10+ support. It is likely to offer an IP68 rating, glass protection on both sides, and an aluminium frame. The smartphone is also expected to be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung Exynos 2600 chipset, depending on the region, and may ship with 12GB RAM alongside Android 16-based One UI 8.5. For photography, the Galaxy S26 Plus may feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. The Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to house a 4,900mAh battery, while also supporting 25W wireless charging, Qi2 wireless charging, and a USB 3.2 port.