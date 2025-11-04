Google Chrome can now autofill your license number, passport details, more

Google has updated its Chrome browser to expand the Autofill feature beyond basic information like addresses, passwords and payment details. According to Google’s blog, the new update allows Chrome to autofill additional fields such as passport numbers, driver’s license details and vehicle information like license plate or VIN. The updates are rolling out globally in all languages, with plans to add support for more data types in the coming months.
With this update, users who enable the “Enhanced autofill” option will be able to fill out more complex online forms automatically. For example, when renting a car, Chrome can now enter your name, driver’s license number and the issuing state. Google said that the improved autofill system can also better interpret forms with different layouts and formatting styles, helping reduce errors while speeding up online form submissions.
On the privacy side, Google described that data is saved only with the user’s consent and is encrypted for protection. Before any saved information is filled in, Chrome will ask for confirmation, ensuring that users remain in control of their personal data. However, Google noted that enabling the enhanced feature involves sharing a page’s URL and content with the company to help the system recognise form types more accurately.
How to enable Enhanced Autofill in Chrome
- Open Google Chrome on your desktop.
- Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner.
- Select Settings from the dropdown menu.
- Go to Autofill and passwords in the left sidebar.
- Click on Enhanced autofill.
- Turn on the toggle for “Chrome understands forms better and can autofill them faster for you.”
Once enabled, Chrome will automatically detect and fill in complex forms more accurately, including details like your driver’s license, passport, and vehicle information. According to Google, the update aims to make filling out online forms more convenient without compromising privacy or user control.