Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Chrome can now autofill your license number, passport details, more

Google Chrome can now autofill your license number, passport details, more

Google Chrome's new update lets users autofill passport, driver's license and vehicle details, aiming to make form-filling faster while keeping data private and secure

Google Chrome

Google Chrome (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has updated its Chrome browser to expand the Autofill feature beyond basic information like addresses, passwords and payment details. According to Google’s blog, the new update allows Chrome to autofill additional fields such as passport numbers, driver’s license details and vehicle information like license plate or VIN. The updates are rolling out globally in all languages, with plans to add support for more data types in the coming months.
 
With this update, users who enable the “Enhanced autofill” option will be able to fill out more complex online forms automatically. For example, when renting a car, Chrome can now enter your name, driver’s license number and the issuing state. Google said that the improved autofill system can also better interpret forms with different layouts and formatting styles, helping reduce errors while speeding up online form submissions. 
 
 
On the privacy side, Google described that data is saved only with the user’s consent and is encrypted for protection. Before any saved information is filled in, Chrome will ask for confirmation, ensuring that users remain in control of their personal data. However, Google noted that enabling the enhanced feature involves sharing a page’s URL and content with the company to help the system recognise form types more accurately. 
 
How to enable Enhanced Autofill in Chrome
  • Open Google Chrome on your desktop.
  • Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner.
  • Select Settings from the dropdown menu.
  • Go to Autofill and passwords in the left sidebar.
  • Click on Enhanced autofill.
  • Turn on the toggle for “Chrome understands forms better and can autofill them faster for you.”
Once enabled, Chrome will automatically detect and fill in complex forms more accurately, including details like your driver’s license, passport, and vehicle information. According to Google, the update aims to make filling out online forms more convenient without compromising privacy or user control.
 

More From This Section

Apple's digital assistant Siri

Apple's revamped Siri could tap Google Gemini for AI features, web search

Apple's App Store on Web

Apple revamps App Store on web with native design, features: What's new

Lava Agni 4

Lava Agni 4 with metal frame design launching on Nov 20: What to expect

artificial intelligence, AI,

With over a billion users, India may be the world's biggest AI opportunity

Apple releases iOS 26.1 update for eligible iPhone models

Apple releases iOS 26.1 update for iPhones: New features, how to update

Topics : Google Tech News Google Chrome driving licence cards Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsStock Market HolidayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon