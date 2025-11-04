Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SEGA to release Football Manager 26 on Nov 4: Price, system requirements

SEGA to release Football Manager 26 on Nov 4: Price, system requirements

Football Manager 26 releases today for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, featuring a rebuilt match engine and improved tactical systems. Here's all you need to know

Football Manager 26 (Image: Steam)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese video game publisher SEGA will release Football Manager 26 game today, on November 4. The upcoming game will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series S and X, and Nintendo Switch. According to the Steam page of Football Manager 26, the game will be released and become playable in India by around 09:30 pm. Prior to the release, consumers may opt to pre-purchase the game at a discounted price.

Football Manager 26: Release date and time

  • Date: November 4, 2025
  • Time: 09:30 pm IST

Football Manager 26: Price

  • PC edition: Rs 4,499
  • Console edition: Rs 4,499
 

Football Manager 26: System requirements

For Windows

Minimum requirements:
  • OS: Windows 10 (with updates 22H2), Windows 11 (with updates 23H2)
  • Processor:  Desktop - Intel Core i3-530 or AMD FX-4100  Laptop - Intel Core i3-330M or AMD A6-5200 Requires SSE4.2 & SSSE3
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics:  Desktop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380 or Intel HD 530  Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M or AMD Radeon R9 M375 or Intel HD 530 512MiB VRAM
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
Recommended requirements:

  • OS: Windows 11 – with updates (23H2)
  • Processor:  Desktop- Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600  Laptop- Intel Core i5-1035G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics:  Desktop- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT  Laptop- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile or AMD Radeon RX 6600M
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 20 GB available space

For macOS

Minimum requirements
  • OS: 11 Big Sur, 12 Monterey, 13 Ventura, 14 Sonoma, 15 Sequoia - with updates
  • Processor: Apple M1 or Intel Core M
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics:  Desktop- Apple M1 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M or Intel HD Graphics 5000 or AMD FirePro D300  Laptop- Apple M1 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M or Intel HD Graphics 5000
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
Recommended requirements
  • OS: 13 Ventura, 14 Sonoma, 15 Sequoia – with updates
  • Processor: Apple M1
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: 1GiB VRAM, Apple M1
  • Storage: 20 GB available space

What is Football Manager 26

Football Manager 26 marks the next phase of the long-running sports management series, introducing several technical and design changes. Developed using the Unity engine, the new installment will feature a redesigned user interface, updated match visuals, and revised transfer and tactical systems aimed at improving overall gameplay flow. The match engine has also been rebuilt to emphasise realism and match-day detail, reported the Economic Times.
 
Football Manager 26 will be available in two versions — the standard edition for PC and a Console edition for Xbox and PlayStation — both set to align closely in features and design for the first time.

Topics : Gaming football online gaming

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

