SEGA to release Football Manager 26 on Nov 4: Price, system requirements

Japanese video game publisher SEGA will release Football Manager 26 game today, on November 4. The upcoming game will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series S and X, and Nintendo Switch. According to the Steam page of Football Manager 26, the game will be released and become playable in India by around 09:30 pm. Prior to the release, consumers may opt to pre-purchase the game at a discounted price.
Football Manager 26: Release date and time
- Date: November 4, 2025
- Time: 09:30 pm IST
Football Manager 26: Price
- PC edition: Rs 4,499
- Console edition: Rs 4,499
Football Manager 26: System requirements
For Windows
Minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 (with updates 22H2), Windows 11 (with updates 23H2)
- Processor: Desktop - Intel Core i3-530 or AMD FX-4100 Laptop - Intel Core i3-330M or AMD A6-5200 Requires SSE4.2 & SSSE3
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Desktop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380 or Intel HD 530 Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M or AMD Radeon R9 M375 or Intel HD 530 512MiB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 20 GB available space
Recommended requirements:
- OS: Windows 11 – with updates (23H2)
- Processor: Desktop- Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Laptop- Intel Core i5-1035G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: Desktop- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Laptop- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile or AMD Radeon RX 6600M
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 20 GB available space
For macOS
Minimum requirements
- OS: 11 Big Sur, 12 Monterey, 13 Ventura, 14 Sonoma, 15 Sequoia - with updates
- Processor: Apple M1 or Intel Core M
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Desktop- Apple M1 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M or Intel HD Graphics 5000 or AMD FirePro D300 Laptop- Apple M1 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M or Intel HD Graphics 5000
- Storage: 20 GB available space
Recommended requirements
- OS: 13 Ventura, 14 Sonoma, 15 Sequoia – with updates
- Processor: Apple M1
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: 1GiB VRAM, Apple M1
- Storage: 20 GB available space
What is Football Manager 26
Football Manager 26 marks the next phase of the long-running sports management series, introducing several technical and design changes. Developed using the Unity engine, the new installment will feature a redesigned user interface, updated match visuals, and revised transfer and tactical systems aimed at improving overall gameplay flow. The match engine has also been rebuilt to emphasise realism and match-day detail, reported the Economic Times.
Football Manager 26 will be available in two versions — the standard edition for PC and a Console edition for Xbox and PlayStation — both set to align closely in features and design for the first time.