CES 2025: LG brings OLED evo TVs with built-in AI, new lifestyle projectors

South Korean electronics brand LG has unveiled its 2025 OLED evo TV line-up, along with new lifestyle projectors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. LG's new OLED evo line includes the first-of-its-kind true wireless OLED evo M5, and OLED evo G5 models. Additionally, these TVs offer a suite of new AI-powered personalisation features that the company said offers a customised experience tailored to each user.

LG OLED evo: Details

LG has introduced its latest OLED evo TVs, equipped with the upgraded Brightness Booster Ultimate technology. This enhancement optimises light control architecture and algorithms to deliver brightness levels up to three times higher than traditional OLED models. These panels have also earned certifications from UL Solutions for "Perfect Black" and "Perfect Colour" and have been verified by Intertek for 100 per cent colour fidelity. Additionally, they feature brightness and colour temperature stabilisation, securing TUV Rheinland's "Quick Stability with Image Quality" certification.

The new OLED evo 4K TVs also include an updated Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation. This feature automatically detects ambient lighting conditions and adjusts picture settings to preserve the filmmaker's creative vision. For gamers, the TVs support 4K 165Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and are certified for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility.

Powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 2, the TVs offer advanced graphic upscaling and AI Sound Pro technology, which delivers virtual surround sound with 11.1.2 channels. Furthermore, the TVs are designed to adapt to users' individual audio and visual preferences, enhancing the overall experience. Other AI-powered features include:

AI Welcome: Greets users by name and provides tailored recommendations based on their preferences and viewing habits.

AI Voice ID: Recognises individual voices, automatically switching profiles and delivering content suggestions that match personal preferences.

AI Search: Leveraging a Large Language Model (LLM), Search understands conversational context and user's intentions.

Generative Image Gallery: For creating custom backgrounds using voice commands.

Additionally, the TV also offers access to Microsoft Copilot for finding and organising "complex information using contextual cues." There is also an AI chatbot for assisting users while troubleshooting.

Lifestyle projectors: Details

LG has also introduced two new concept projector models at CES 2025. This includes the PF600U model that combines a projector with a Bluetooth speaker and LED mood lamp. Inspired by a floor lamp, it gets a stand-pole design that enables a 110-degree tilting head and auto screen adjustment function. The device offers projection capability of FHD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution and 300 ANSI lumens of brightness. It also gets built-in stereo speakers with passive radiators.

Accompanying the PF600U is LG's Compact 4K Ultra Short Throw (UST) Projector. The company said that despite its compact design, the projector offers 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution visuals at up to 500 ANSI lumens of brightness with 154 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. It also features a built-in stereo sound system with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound.