Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / CES 2025: Samsung brings on-device AI features to TVs with 'Vision AI'

CES 2025: Samsung brings on-device AI features to TVs with 'Vision AI'

Samsung has collaborated with Microsoft and Google to bring new features to its range of entertainment devices, including TVs, speakers and soundbars

Samsung's CES 2025 First Look event

Samsung's CES 2025 First Look event

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, Samsung is going all out on artificial intelligence with its new entertainment devices, including its 2025 TV line-up. At its CES 2025 First Look event, Samsung unveiled a suite of AI features for TVs which it collectively calls "Vision AI." Samsung also introduced new features in collaboration with Microsoft and Google for new entertainment devices such as speakers and soundbars. 
 
Samsung CES 2025 First Look event: Vision AI and more
 
Samsung said that with Vision AI, Samsung TVs will become "aware of its surroundings," better adapting to user's preferences and will become autonomous in delivering intuitive features. These new Vision AI features include:   
 
  • Click to Search: This feature will allow users to look up more information about the content on the screen. This includes identifying an actor, getting more information about the scene being displayed, and more.   
  • Live Translate: Using on-device AI translation models, Samsung TVs will be able to offer real-time subtitle translations.   
  • Generative Wallpaper: Users can make personalised artwork to be displayed on the TV when it is sitting idle.
Besides these features, Samsung has collaborated with Microsoft to offer "a wide range of Copilot AI services," including personalised content recommendations on Smart TVs and Smart Monitors. The South Korean technology giant also said that it will work in partnership with Google to "expand what Vision AI can do."   
Additionally, Samsung announced a new 3D audio technology called "Eclipsa Audio" in partnership with Google for its 2025 TV and soundbar line-up. The company said that Eclipsa Audio allows creators to adjust audio data such as the location and intensity of sounds, along with spatial reflections, to create an immersive three-dimensional sound experience. Soon, creators will be able to upload videos with Eclipsa Audio tracks to YouTube, while users with compatible Samsung devices can watch YouTube videos with premium spatial audio when available.

More From This Section

Premiumhack, Cyber Crime, Scam

India ranked second in attacks by threat actors in 2024, shows data

Artificial intelligence, AI

Artificial intelligence euphoria likely to fizzle out over lack of data

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman

Cowpea seeds sent to space germinated under microgravity conditions: Isro

Tech Wrap January 3

Tech wrap Jan 3: Samsung OLED monitors, Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro, OPPO Reno 13

15-inch MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 4, 15-inch MacBook Pro are now vintage: What it means

Topics : Samsung Samsung Electronics CES

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon