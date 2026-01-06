Now you can access Amazon's Alexa Plus AI assistant on web: What's new

Amazon’s AI-powered smart assistant Alexa Plus is now available on the web through Alexa.com. Amazon said Alexa Plus is no longer limited to smart speakers, phones or tablets, and can now run directly in a desktop or laptop web browser for early-access users. The company said the web version is aimed at letting people manage tasks, get information and control devices without switching between apps or devices.

Alexa Plus is the next-generation version of Amazon’s voice assistant, powered by generative AI. It is designed to be more conversational and capable than earlier Alexa versions, offering more natural interactions and the ability to handle a wider range of tasks.

What Alexa Plus on web offers: Details According to the company, the new web experience places Alexa Plus in a familiar browser layout with a text-based chat interface and a navigation sidebar. Users can ask questions, plan trips, explore complex topics or work through multi-step tasks using a keyboard and a larger screen. The web interface includes quick links to features such as smart home controls, calendars, shopping lists and recent chats, allowing users to continue their tasks without leaving the browser. ALSO READ: Realme 16 Pro series launched alongside Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Price, specs As mentioned, Alexa Plus on the web can take action on users’ behalf. This includes managing to-do lists, adjusting thermostats, making reservations and helping plan meals that factor in dietary preferences. Amazon said the web interface keeps context across sessions, allowing users to start a task in a browser and continue it later on another device without losing previous interactions.

ALSO READ: CES 2026: Amazon unveils redesigned Fire TV OS and new Ember TV line According to Amazon, this introduces a new way to interact with and work alongside Alexa Plus. Along with the redesigned Alexa mobile app, which adopts an agent-focused layout, Alexa Plus will be available across multiple platforms, including desktops, mobile devices and home setups. Amazon said it plans to continue expanding Alexa Plus with additional interaction methods and features over time. Amazon has shared some examples of what Alexa Plus on the web can do: Managing everyday tasks: Users can upload documents, emails or images to Alexa.com. Alexa Plus can extract key details, add events to calendars and remember information such as appointments or schedules for later reference.