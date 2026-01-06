Home / Technology / Tech News / CES 2026: Xbox Game Pass comes to Google TV starting with TCL smart TVs

CES 2026: Xbox Game Pass comes to Google TV starting with TCL smart TVs

Xbox Game Pass is coming to Google TV starting with TCL, bringing cloud gaming via a future OTA update and allowing users to stream games on TVs without a console

Xbox Game Pass support on Samsung TVs
Xbox Game Pass support on Samsung TVs (Representative image, Samsung)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 5:12 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Xbox Game Pass may be coming to Google TV–based smart TVs. At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, Chinese electronics maker TCL reportedly announced that select Google TV models will get support for Xbox cloud streaming. According to a report by 9To5Google, the development was confirmed alongside TCL’s announcement of its new X11L flagship TV. TCL did not mention exclusivity, suggesting that more Google TV devices could get support in the near future.
 
As reported, Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming will be added to select TCL Google TV models through a future over-the-air (OTA) software update.
 
Xbox Game Pass support coming to TCL Google TVs
 
Until now, Xbox Game Pass has been available on a limited number of smart TV platforms. Samsung TVs were the first to get support, followed by LG smart TVs and Amazon’s Fire TV devices, including Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube.
 
According to the report, TCL said Xbox Game Pass will be supported on the X11L through a dedicated app and will support cloud gaming. This means users will be able to stream games directly to their TV without owning an Xbox console, as long as they have a compatible controller and an active subscription. 
 
The company has not shared a specific rollout timeline or confirmed whether the support will be limited to the X11L or extended to other TCL models and Google TV devices. TCL has not mentioned exclusivity, leaving room for the possibility that Xbox Game Pass could eventually expand to more Google TV models from other brands. 
 
In November, Microsoft launched Xbox Cloud Gaming in India, allowing users to stream and play hundreds of Xbox games on devices they already own, such as PCs, mobile phones, select smart TVs and more. This means users no longer need to physically own an Xbox console. Instead, they can purchase an Xbox Game Pass subscription and play Xbox games on compatible devices using Microsoft’s Xbox cloud servers.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Motorola 'Razr Fold' may feature triple cameras, AI button: What to expect

CES 2026: HP unveils OmniBook laptops, Chromebooks, HyperX gaming gears

Nvidia at CES 2026: From AI that can drive cars to new chip architecture

CES 2026: Sony Honda Mobility unveils Afeela-based new EV prototype

Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8 launching on Jan 6: Where to watch

Topics :Tech NewsXboxonline gaming

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story