CES 2026: Xbox Game Pass comes to Google TV starting with TCL smart TVs

Xbox Game Pass may be coming to Google TV–based smart TVs. At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, Chinese electronics maker TCL reportedly announced that select Google TV models will get support for Xbox cloud streaming. According to a report by 9To5Google, the development was confirmed alongside TCL’s announcement of its new X11L flagship TV. TCL did not mention exclusivity, suggesting that more Google TV devices could get support in the near future.

As reported, Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming will be added to select TCL Google TV models through a future over-the-air (OTA) software update.

Xbox Game Pass support coming to TCL Google TVs

Until now, Xbox Game Pass has been available on a limited number of smart TV platforms. Samsung TVs were the first to get support, followed by LG smart TVs and Amazon’s Fire TV devices, including Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube. ALSO READ: CES 2026: ASUS brings 240Hz AR gaming with ROG XReal R1 for PCs, consoles According to the report, TCL said Xbox Game Pass will be supported on the X11L through a dedicated app and will support cloud gaming. This means users will be able to stream games directly to their TV without owning an Xbox console, as long as they have a compatible controller and an active subscription.