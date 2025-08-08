OpenAI releases ChatGPT-5 model; here's all you need to know about it

Sam Altman-led OpenAI on Thursday officially rolled out ChatGPT-5, its most advanced large language model (LLM), marking a huge milestone in the evolution of artificial intelligence.

With its state-of-the-art performance across a wide range of domains, GPT-5 sets a new standard and is the new default model, replacing the GPT-4 version.

In a statement released, the company said, "GPT-5 is a unified system, with a smart, efficient model that answers most questions, has a deeper reasoning model (GPT-5 thinking) for harder problems, and a real-time router that quickly decides which to use based on conversation type, complexity, tool needs, and your explicit intent (for example, if you say “think hard about this” in the prompt). The router is continuously trained on real signals, including when users switch models, preference rates for responses, and measured correctness, improving over time. Once usage limits are reached, a mini version of each model handles remaining queries. Shortly, we plan to integrate these capabilities into a single model. "

Here's all you need to know about ChatGPT-5 ChatGPT-5 access and its usage limit The GPT-5 version is available to all users, including Plus, Pro, Team, and Free users. Access to GPT-5 for Enterprise and Edu customers to be available in a week. Paid users of ChatGPT can use the upgraded version without any restrictions and will also be able to gain access to GPT-5 Pro. Team users, Enterprise, and Edu users can also use GPT-5 as the default model for their everyday tasks. A limit has been set for free users, according to the company. Once the limit for GPT-5 is exhausted, ChatGPT will revert to GPT-5 mini, which is a smaller model.

ChatGPT-5 availability and how to access it The rollout of GPT-5 has commenced on August 7, the company said. However, for free users, the upgraded version might be available after a few days. Here's how you can access the GPT-5 version Users will not be required to take any action from their end. Whenever they open ChatGPT while signed in, the GPT-5 model will automatically be made available. It replaces GPT-4o, OpenAI o3, OpenAI o4-Mini, GPT-4.1, and GPT-4.5. GPT-5 features GPT-5 not only outperforms the previous models in terms of answering questions more quickly, but it is also more useful for real-world queries, the company said.

Its performance has been enhanced in three of the most common areas, mainly writing, coding, and health. The new version can also understand when a quick response is required and when it should take more time to give a detailed response. OpenAI has worked on reducing hallucinations, improving instruction following. GPT-5 will also be better at writing and editing-based tasks, and in terms of coding, it is the strongest model to date, the company said. Coders can create small games such as a rolling mini-ball game, a typing game, a drum simulator, and a lo-fi visualiser, with a single prompt.