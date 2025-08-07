Home / Technology / Tech News / GTA Online gets community-based Race and Combat Series: Check what's new

Rockstar expands GTA Online's Community Series with Race and Combat playlists, new creator rewards, tips for getting featured, and ongoing Creator updates

GTA Online Community series update
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
American video game publisher Rockstar Games has announced an update for GTA Online, bringing Community-based Race Series and Community Combat Series. The update also introduces exclusive rewards for the featured creators. These updates are coming alongside fresh tools to help players design jobs. Furthermore, Rockstar Games has shared some guidelines for creators to get featured in the game.

GTA Online: New Community Race and Combat Series

The Community Race Series debuts this Thursday, featuring some of the community-made tracks. It keeps racing lobbies grouped, letting players jump directly from one challenge to the next. In the coming weeks, Rockstar will introduce the Community Combat Series, highlighting player-created Deathmatches, King of the Hill, Survival modes, and more.
 
Each week, new community jobs will rotate which will ensure variety and give both new and seasoned creators a new chance. The original mixed-genre Community Series will also return during special events, offering a mix of new and classic fan favourites. 

Exclusive Varsity jacket for featured Creators

As recognition for their creativity and technical skill, all creators featured in any Community Series, whether past or present, will receive the exclusive R Community Series Varsity Jacket. Starting today, eligible creators can find the jacket in game. Go to your clothing customisation options: Tops > Bomber Jackets > R* Community Series Varsity and equip it. 

How to get featured

For creators hoping to be featured, Rockstar has shared a few guidelines:
  • Focus on originality; avoid copying other Jobs or media references.
  • Keep gameplay tight and fast-paced.
  • Use Rockstar Creator tools as intended, no exploits.
  • Lock Races to a single vehicle to level the playing field.

Retooling

Rockstar continues to upgrade the Creator–tool for creators to design and share their own custom jobs – with features like:
  • Options for Forced Aim Modes in all Creators, including Partial Aim Assist and Free Aim.
  • Prep time options between waves in various modes.
  • Options to set enemy squads as Zombies in the Survival Creator.
  • New ambient settings such as Snow and Halloween weather patterns.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

