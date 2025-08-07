GTA Online gets community-based Race and Combat Series: Check what's new

American video game publisher Rockstar Games has announced an update for GTA Online, bringing Community-based Race Series and Community Combat Series. The update also introduces exclusive rewards for the featured creators. These updates are coming alongside fresh tools to help players design jobs. Furthermore, Rockstar Games has shared some guidelines for creators to get featured in the game.

GTA Online: New Community Race and Combat Series

The Community Race Series debuts this Thursday, featuring some of the community-made tracks. It keeps racing lobbies grouped, letting players jump directly from one challenge to the next. In the coming weeks, Rockstar will introduce the Community Combat Series, highlighting player-created Deathmatches, King of the Hill, Survival modes, and more.

ALSO READ: Instagram rolls out reposts, friends tab, location map features: What's new Each week, new community jobs will rotate which will ensure variety and give both new and seasoned creators a new chance. The original mixed-genre Community Series will also return during special events, offering a mix of new and classic fan favourites. Exclusive Varsity jacket for featured Creators ALSO READ: Samsung launches new soundbars with AI sound optimisation: Price, features As recognition for their creativity and technical skill, all creators featured in any Community Series, whether past or present, will receive the exclusive R Community Series Varsity Jacket. Starting today, eligible creators can find the jacket in game. Go to your clothing customisation options: Tops > Bomber Jackets > R* Community Series Varsity and equip it.