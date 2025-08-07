Tech Wrap Aug 7: Samsung soundbars, Copilot Vision in moto ai, Instagram

Samsung has unveiled its 2025 lineup of soundbars in India, adding several new models such as the premium HW-Q990F and convertible HW-QS700F. These soundbars are equipped with AI sound optimisation to fine-tune audio in real-time, enhanced bass control to avoid distortion, an active voice amplifier suited for flexible setups, and a built-in gyro sensor that modifies audio output based on placement.

Motorola has incorporated Microsoft’s Copilot Vision AI into its “moto ai” platform. This addition delivers a more advanced, camera-focused AI experience to selected Motorola devices in specific markets. Motorola says the move represents a stronger integration of Microsoft’s Copilot tools and further solidifies the collaboration between the two firms.

Instagram rolls out reposts, friends tab, location map features Instagram is introducing a range of new tools to make the app more personal and social. These updates include a repost function for resharing posts, a map feature allowing optional location sharing, and a new “Friends” tab inside the Reels section. The features are intended to boost content discovery and help users stay connected with friends and favourite creators in real-time. GTA Online gets community-based Race and Combat Series Rockstar Games, the American video game company, has rolled out a new update for GTA Online featuring Community Race Series and Community Combat Series. The latest update offers exclusive rewards to highlighted creators. In addition, players will now find expanded tools for job creation, along with tips from Rockstar on how to get featured in the game.

Project Ire: Know about Microsoft's AI agent to detect malicious software Microsoft has presented a prototype AI tool named Project Ire, which can independently reverse-engineer software and detect threats like malware without human involvement. The tech giant revealed details of the project in a blog post, calling it a significant advancement in automating software analysis and threat detection through AI. Google Gemini gets Guided Learning mode for Students Google is aiming to present Gemini’s newly launched guided learning mode as a supportive study tool for students, rather than a means to simply obtain answers. The US tech company is promoting the idea that students should prioritise grasping core concepts and developing a deeper understanding of subjects instead of relying solely on quick solutions.

Google Pixel 10 series: New camera features, AI tools, and colours expected The forthcoming Pixel 10 series from Google is anticipated to introduce new AI-powered imaging features built around its Gemini model. According to Android Headlines, the lineup might include tools like "Camera Coach" within the Camera app and "Conversational Photo Editing" in Google Photos, which would allow image enhancement through text-based inputs. OpenAI may release GPT-5 AI model today OpenAI, the American artificial intelligence firm, is likely to announce its new model GPT-5 today. A teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday stated: “LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10AM PT,” with the letter 'S' swapped out for a '5' — indicating a possible reference to GPT-5. The event is set to be livestreamed at 10:30 PM IST.