Instagram rolls out reposts, friends tab, location map features: What's new

Instagram is rolling out a set of new features aimed at making the platform more personal and social. These include a repost feature for resharing content, a new map that enables optional location sharing, and a dedicated “Friends” tab within Reels. The update is designed to enhance discovery and help users stay connected with their friends and favourite creators in real time.

Reposts tab

Instagram now allows users to repost public reels and posts directly to their followers’ feeds. These reposts appear in a separate tab on the user’s profile and credit the original creator, helping extend the reach of the content while making it easier to highlight and revisit favourite posts.

To repost, users need to tap the repost icon, optionally add a comment in a thought bubble, and press save. This aims to streamline content sharing while maintaining attribution for creators. Friends tab in Reels Instagram is also introducing a “Friends” tab in Reels. This surfaces public content that friends have liked or commented on, as well as reels shared through “Blends” – a feature that curates shared content from mutual friends. Users have control over what appears in this tab, said Instagram. They can hide their own interactions or mute others if they prefer a more curated view.

The Friends tab in Reels has started rolling out globally and adds another layer of social interaction to Instagram’s content discovery features. ALSO READ: BGMI drops August 7 redeem codes: How to win PP-19 Bizon Swanky skin Instagram map The new Instagram map brings optional location sharing and discovery features. Users can choose who can see their last active location when the app is open, with options to share with: Friends (mutual followers)

Close Friends

Selected friends

No one Users can disable location sharing at any time or exclude certain people or places. The feature is designed with safety in mind—parents with supervised teen accounts will receive alerts if their child enables location sharing.