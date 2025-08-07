Google Gemini gets Guided Learning mode for Students: Here's how it works

Google is trying to position Gemini’s newly introduced guided learning mode as a learning companion for students rather than being a shortcut for them to get answers to all questions. The US technology giant is encouraging students to focus on understanding concepts and gaining deeper knowledge of topics rather than just getting answers.

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, in a blog post, wrote: “It’s not about just getting an answer, but deepening understanding and building critical thinking skills along the way.”

How does Gemini guided learning work?

In guided learning mode, responses aren’t limited to plain text — they can include a variety of rich formats such as images, short videos, and even interactive quizzes to support deeper engagement.

According to Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, the development of this mode involved close collaboration with students, teachers, academic researchers, and learning science experts. The goal was to ensure that the feature not only helps users grasp new topics more effectively but also aligns with established principles of how people learn best. ALSO READ: Project Ire: Know about Microsoft's AI agent to detect malicious software This in a way is akin to ChatGPT’s study mode as it is also designed to support learning rather than provide shortcuts for it. ChatGPT now takes a more interactive approach to learning by guiding users through the material rather than simply providing direct answers. This involves the use of prompts, hints, and reflective questions designed to encourage active thinking.