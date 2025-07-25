ChatGPT Agent arrives on Mac: Automates searches and tasks for subscribers

Availability
- ChatGPT Agent is now accessible via the ChatGPT Mac app
- Pro plan: 400 Agent queries per month
- Plus and Team plans: 40 Agent queries per month
- Enterprise and Education access: Expected by end of July 2025
What is ChatGPT Agent
Key Capabilities
- Search and filter e-commerce websites, and add products to carts
- Draft presentations, pull data from Google Drive, and generate charts and slides
- Plan events or trips, find outfits, hotels, and populate spreadsheets
- Execute code and access terminal tools
- Conduct deep research and convert findings into structured formats
- Visually interact with websites via the Operator interface
Limitations and Safeguards
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app