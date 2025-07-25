Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT Agent arrives on Mac: Automates searches and tasks for subscribers

ChatGPT Agent arrives on Mac: Automates searches and tasks for subscribers

OpenAI's ChatGPT Agent feature launches on Mac for Pro, Plus, and Team users, enabling web browsing, data analysis, and task automation with GPT-4o and deep tool integration

ChatGPT Agent
ChatGPT Agent
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OpenAI has reportedly rolled out its Agent feature to the ChatGPT app for Mac, offering AI-powered task automation for users on Pro, Plus, and Team plans. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the tool—announced a week ago—integrates OpenAI’s Operator and Deep Research capabilities to enable hands-free, multistep task execution using GPT-4o.
 
With this launch, users can delegate tasks such as browsing the web, creating presentations, conducting research, analysing data, and coding—directly from their Mac desktop.

Availability

  • ChatGPT Agent is now accessible via the ChatGPT Mac app
  • Pro plan: 400 Agent queries per month
  • Plus and Team plans: 40 Agent queries per month
  • Enterprise and Education access: Expected by end of July 2025

What is ChatGPT Agent

ChatGPT Agent is an AI automation assistant that can manage multistep workflows with minimal user input. Acting like a virtual operator, it can click, browse, type, and interact with web tools or platforms simulating human-like digital behaviour.
 
On macOS, users can activate the feature using the “/agent” command or by selecting the new Agent button in the ChatGPT app interface. The agent follows a step-by-step reasoning process, visible to the user, who can step in or stop the process at any time.

Key Capabilities

In internal demos and user testing, ChatGPT Agent has demonstrated the ability to:
  • Search and filter e-commerce websites, and add products to carts
  • Draft presentations, pull data from Google Drive, and generate charts and slides
  • Plan events or trips, find outfits, hotels, and populate spreadsheets
  • Execute code and access terminal tools
  • Conduct deep research and convert findings into structured formats
  • Visually interact with websites via the Operator interface

Limitations and Safeguards

OpenAI emphasised that the Agent feature is still under development. It currently declines tasks involving financial transactions, legal matters, or sensitive communications unless explicitly approved by the user.
 
Tasks like writing emails, placing orders, or editing shared documents require supervision or confirmation. Future updates will focus on enhancing speed, reliability, and safety.
 
As OpenAI brings more powerful tools into desktop environments, ChatGPT Agent is poised to become a key productivity assistant for users relying on intelligent automation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

YouTube's AI 'slop' a win for Alphabet as viewers embrace content boom

Amazon introduces Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Colorsoft Kids: What is new

Nothing's CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus now available in India: Watch unboxing

Apple rolls out iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26 in public beta

Google introduces 'Web Guide' feature for AI-curated Search page results

Topics :Artificial intelligenceOpenAIChatGPT

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story