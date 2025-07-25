ChatGPT Agent arrives on Mac: Automates searches and tasks for subscribers

With this launch, users can delegate tasks such as browsing the web, creating presentations, conducting research, analysing data, and coding—directly from their Mac desktop.

What is ChatGPT Agent

ChatGPT Agent is an AI automation assistant that can manage multistep workflows with minimal user input. Acting like a virtual operator, it can click, browse, type, and interact with web tools or platforms simulating human-like digital behaviour.

On macOS, users can activate the feature using the “/agent” command or by selecting the new Agent button in the ChatGPT app interface. The agent follows a step-by-step reasoning process, visible to the user, who can step in or stop the process at any time.

Key Capabilities

In internal demos and user testing, ChatGPT Agent has demonstrated the ability to: