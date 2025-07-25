Nothing-owned CMF has kicked off the sale of the CMF Buds 2 and CMF Buds 2 Plus in India on July 25. The UK-based consumer technology brand introduced these earbuds back in April and announced that they would be available for purchase starting May 5, but pushed the availability for reasons unknown. Now, after almost three months, the earbuds are available for purchase in the country.

The CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus come with active noise cancellation technology to block unwanted surrounding noise. According to the company, they have been designed to offer more control to users over their listening experience.

CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus: Price, availability CMF Buds 2 Plus: Rs 3,299 Colour: Blue, Light Grey CMF Buds 2: Rs 2,699 Colour: Dark Grey, Light Green, Orange CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus are available on Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Minutes, and at select retail outlets such as Vijay Sales and Croma. ALSO READ: Realme 15 series with 7000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, offers CMF Buds 2 Plus: Details The CMF Buds 2 Plus is positioned as a higher-end offering, featuring a larger 12mm LCP driver and support for LDAC, along with Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification. According to CMF, the earbuds deliver enhanced clarity, strong bass response, and a more refined overall sound. They also integrate Audiodo’s technology, which analyses the user's hearing sensitivity and adjusts the audio output accordingly. Combined with Personal Sound tuning, the earbuds offer a more tailored listening profile.

The Buds 2 Plus features hybrid active noise cancellation rated at up to 50 dB, along with a Smart Adaptive Mode that adjusts ANC performance based on surrounding noise and ear canal fit. Battery life has been claimed to offer 14 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 61.5 hours with the case (ANC off). As per CMF, a 10-minute charge can deliver roughly 8.5 hours of use. ALSO READ: iOS 26 public beta with 'Liquid Glass' out now: How to install, who gets it CMF Buds 2: Details CMF Buds 2 feature a familiar ergonomic shape for a secure fit, and include an 11mm driver built with high-rigidity PMI material, which, as per CMF, is aimed at improving clarity across bass, mid, and treble ranges. The audio output is further tuned by Dirac Opteo, which is said to improve vocal sharpness and separation of instruments. Support for Spatial Audio, using a head-related transfer function (HRTF)-based algorithm, is present, which would add a surround sound-like effect.