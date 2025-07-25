Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing's CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus now available in India: Watch unboxing

Nothing's CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus now available in India: Watch unboxing

Nothing's CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus goes on sale in India three months after their launch. The wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 2,699 and Rs 3,299, respectively

CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus
CMF Buds 2 Plus and Buds 2
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nothing-owned CMF has kicked off the sale of the CMF Buds 2 and CMF Buds 2 Plus in India on July 25. The UK-based consumer technology brand introduced these earbuds back in April and announced that they would be available for purchase starting May 5, but pushed the availability for reasons unknown. Now, after almost three months, the earbuds are available for purchase in the country. 
 
The CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus come with active noise cancellation technology to block unwanted surrounding noise. According to the company, they have been designed to offer more control to users over their listening experience.

CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus: Price, availability

  • CMF Buds 2 Plus: Rs 3,299
Colour: Blue, Light Grey
  • CMF Buds 2: Rs 2,699
Colour: Dark Grey, Light Green, Orange
 
CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus are available on Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Minutes, and at select retail outlets such as Vijay Sales and Croma.

CMF Buds 2 Plus: Details

The CMF Buds 2 Plus is positioned as a higher-end offering, featuring a larger 12mm LCP driver and support for LDAC, along with Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification. According to CMF, the earbuds deliver enhanced clarity, strong bass response, and a more refined overall sound. They also integrate Audiodo’s technology, which analyses the user's hearing sensitivity and adjusts the audio output accordingly. Combined with Personal Sound tuning, the earbuds offer a more tailored listening profile.
 
The Buds 2 Plus features hybrid active noise cancellation rated at up to 50 dB, along with a Smart Adaptive Mode that adjusts ANC performance based on surrounding noise and ear canal fit. Battery life has been claimed to offer 14 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 61.5 hours with the case (ANC off). As per CMF, a 10-minute charge can deliver roughly 8.5 hours of use.

CMF Buds 2: Details

CMF Buds 2 feature a familiar ergonomic shape for a secure fit, and include an 11mm driver built with high-rigidity PMI material, which, as per CMF, is aimed at improving clarity across bass, mid, and treble ranges. The audio output is further tuned by Dirac Opteo, which is said to improve vocal sharpness and separation of instruments. Support for Spatial Audio, using a head-related transfer function (HRTF)-based algorithm, is present, which would add a surround sound-like effect.
 
According to CMF, the Buds 2 offer up to 13.5 hours of playback on a single charge and a total of 55 hours with the case, provided active noise cancellation (ANC) is turned off. The hybrid ANC system claims to suppress up to 48 dB of external noise. A quick 10-minute charge is said to deliver around 7.5 hours of playback.

CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus unboxing

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple rolls out iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26 in public beta

Google introduces 'Web Guide' feature for AI-curated Search page results

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 update rolls out on July 31: What to expect

iOS 26 public beta with 'Liquid Glass' out now: How to install, who gets it

Is ChatGPT making us less critical, more dependent on AI, and less skilled?

Topics :Technology NewsNothingEarbuds

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story