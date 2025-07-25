Kindle Colorsoft: Price and Features
- Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): $249.99
- Availability: Yet to be announced for India
- High-contrast colour display
- Adjustable warm light
- Dark mode
- Three-month Kindle Unlimited subscription
- However, the 16GB version does not support wireless charging or the auto-adjusting front light, which are available in the higher-end Signature Edition.
Kindle Colorsoft Kids: Designed for Young Readers
- A colourful illustrated cover
- Two-year worry-free guarantee
- One-year subscription to Amazon Kids+
- Word Wise
- Vocabulary Builder
- OpenDyslexic font for readers with dyslexia
- Bluetooth support for audiobooks
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app