Amazon expands its Kindle lineup with a 16GB Coloursoft model and a Kids Edition featuring colour highlights, child safety features, and a kid-friendly reading experience

Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Colorsoft Kids (Image: Amazon)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Amazon has expanded its Kindle lineup with two new devices: a more affordable Kindle Colorsoft and a Kindle Colorsoft Kids Edition. Priced at $249.99 and $269.99 respectively, the new e-readers retain key features from the original Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, while targeting a broader audience, including young readers. Both these devices are currently limited to the US.
 
The announcement comes a year after Amazon launched the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, its first e-reader with a colour E Ink display, priced at $279.99. The new models bring down the cost while preserving essential features such as colour highlighting, adjustable warm light, and support for colour graphic novels.

Kindle Colorsoft: Price and Features

  • Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): $249.99
  • Availability: Yet to be announced for India
The new Kindle Colorsoft comes with a 7-inch glare-free colour display and supports up to eight weeks of battery life. Users can enjoy colour cover browsing, colour graphic novels, and multi-colour highlights (yellow, orange, blue, pink) for a more immersive reading experience.
Core features include:
  • High-contrast colour display
  • Adjustable warm light
  • Dark mode
  • Three-month Kindle Unlimited subscription
  • However, the 16GB version does not support wireless charging or the auto-adjusting front light, which are available in the higher-end Signature Edition.

Kindle Colorsoft Kids: Designed for Young Readers

Priced at $269.99, the Kindle Colorsoft Kids Edition includes:
  • A colourful illustrated cover
  • Two-year worry-free guarantee
  • One-year subscription to Amazon Kids+
The Kids Edition also features tools aimed at improving reading skills, including:
  • Word Wise
  • Vocabulary Builder
  • OpenDyslexic font for readers with dyslexia
  • Bluetooth support for audiobooks
Amazon says the Kids Edition is designed to encourage reading through personalised features, parental controls, and curated content.
As of now, Amazon has not confirmed availability for the Indian market, but the inclusion of parental features and more affordable pricing suggests a wider rollout could follow.
 
Both devices aim to bring colour to digital reading while supporting a range of users—from casual readers to children building reading skills.

Topics :Amazon IndiaAmazonAmazon Kindle

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

