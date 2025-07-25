Amazon has expanded its Kindle lineup with two new devices: a more affordable Kindle Colorsoft and a Kindle Colorsoft Kids Edition. Priced at $249.99 and $269.99 respectively, the new e-readers retain key features from the original Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, while targeting a broader audience, including young readers. Both these devices are currently limited to the US.

The announcement comes a year after Amazon launched the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, its first e-reader with a colour E Ink display, priced at $279.99. The new models bring down the cost while preserving essential features such as colour highlighting, adjustable warm light, and support for colour graphic novels.

Kindle Colorsoft: Price and Features Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): $249.99

Availability: Yet to be announced for India The new Kindle Colorsoft comes with a 7-inch glare-free colour display and supports up to eight weeks of battery life. Users can enjoy colour cover browsing, colour graphic novels, and multi-colour highlights (yellow, orange, blue, pink) for a more immersive reading experience. ALSO READ: Apple rolls out iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26 in public beta Core features include: High-contrast colour display

Adjustable warm light

Dark mode

Three-month Kindle Unlimited subscription

However, the 16GB version does not support wireless charging or the auto-adjusting front light, which are available in the higher-end Signature Edition. Kindle Colorsoft Kids: Designed for Young Readers Priced at $269.99, the Kindle Colorsoft Kids Edition includes: