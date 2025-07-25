Friday, July 25, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon introduces Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Colorsoft Kids: What is new

Amazon introduces Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Colorsoft Kids: What is new

Amazon expands its Kindle lineup with a 16GB Coloursoft model and a Kids Edition featuring colour highlights, child safety features, and a kid-friendly reading experience

Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Colorsoft Kids

Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Colorsoft Kids (Image: Amazon)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon has expanded its Kindle lineup with two new devices: a more affordable Kindle Colorsoft and a Kindle Colorsoft Kids Edition. Priced at $249.99 and $269.99 respectively, the new e-readers retain key features from the original Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, while targeting a broader audience, including young readers. Both these devices are currently limited to the US.
 
The announcement comes a year after Amazon launched the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, its first e-reader with a colour E Ink display, priced at $279.99. The new models bring down the cost while preserving essential features such as colour highlighting, adjustable warm light, and support for colour graphic novels.
 

Kindle Colorsoft: Price and Features

  • Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): $249.99
  • Availability: Yet to be announced for India
The new Kindle Colorsoft comes with a 7-inch glare-free colour display and supports up to eight weeks of battery life. Users can enjoy colour cover browsing, colour graphic novels, and multi-colour highlights (yellow, orange, blue, pink) for a more immersive reading experience.

Also Read

amazon warehouse

BIS seizes uncertified consumer goods in raid at Amazon hub in Vijayawada

Honor X9c 5G

Honor X9c with 108MP camera, 6600mAh battery launched in India at Rs 21,999

Amazon

Amazon India's Prime Day returns on July 12-14 with 72-hour mega sale

Amazon

Delhi HC stays order directing Amazon to pay ₹339 cr in trademark case

amazon fulfilment centre

Curious about how Amazon delivers? Free fulfilment centre tours coming soon

Core features include:
  • High-contrast colour display
  • Adjustable warm light
  • Dark mode
  • Three-month Kindle Unlimited subscription
  • However, the 16GB version does not support wireless charging or the auto-adjusting front light, which are available in the higher-end Signature Edition.

Kindle Colorsoft Kids: Designed for Young Readers

Priced at $269.99, the Kindle Colorsoft Kids Edition includes:
  • A colourful illustrated cover
  • Two-year worry-free guarantee
  • One-year subscription to Amazon Kids+
The Kids Edition also features tools aimed at improving reading skills, including:
  • Word Wise
  • Vocabulary Builder
  • OpenDyslexic font for readers with dyslexia
  • Bluetooth support for audiobooks
Amazon says the Kids Edition is designed to encourage reading through personalised features, parental controls, and curated content.
As of now, Amazon has not confirmed availability for the Indian market, but the inclusion of parental features and more affordable pricing suggests a wider rollout could follow.
 
Both devices aim to bring colour to digital reading while supporting a range of users—from casual readers to children building reading skills.

More From This Section

CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus

Nothing's CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus now available in India: Watch unboxing

Apple WWDC25

Apple rolls out iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26 in public beta

Google's Web Guide

Google introduces 'Web Guide' feature for AI-curated Search page results

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 Phantom Current update

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 update rolls out on July 31: What to expect

iOS 26 public beta on iPhone 16e

iOS 26 public beta with 'Liquid Glass' out now: How to install, who gets it

Topics : Amazon India Amazon Amazon Kindle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon