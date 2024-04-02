ChatGPT made more accessible, OpenAI drops account signup requirement

Artificial intelligence-based popular chatbot 'ChatGPT' can now be used without requiring users to first register an account with their email address, the AI research and deployment company, OpenAI , announced on Monday.





ALSO READ: Govt panel for an inter-ministerial body to oversee AI regulation "Starting today, you can use ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign up," OpenAI said in a new blog post on April 1. "We're rolling this out gradually, to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities." Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Launched in 2022, ChatGPT is a very popular AI-trained model, known for its ability to interact conversationally. It is trained on a vast amount of data to answer "follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests," says OpenAI.

Benefits of creating an account with ChatGPT





ALSO READ: Wipro aims to become AI-first firm; more than 220K trained in GenAI "There are many benefits to creating an account, including the ability to save and review your chat history, share chats, and unlock additional features like voice conversations and custom instructions," it noted.

The company said it has introduced additional content safeguards for the ChatGPT experience. These include blocking prompts and generations in a wider range of categories.

More features in subscription-based products

Apart from ChatGPT, OpenAI also offers subscription-based "more advanced" premium products such as GPT-4 Turbo or DALL-E 3.

The US-based company was founded in 2015 and aims to revolutionise the AI world. American entrepreneur Sam Altman heads the company as CEO since 2019. OpenAI's most successful creation to date, ChatGPT, is credited with being the fastest-growing consumer application in history after it reached 100 million monthly active users in January 2023, merely two months after its launch.

According to OpenAI, more than 100 million people across 185 countries use ChatGPT weekly.