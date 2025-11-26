Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft to take down Copilot from WhatsApp starting Jan 15: What changes

Microsoft to take down Copilot from WhatsApp starting Jan 15: What changes

Copilot will stop working on WhatsApp from January 15, 2026, with Microsoft directing users to its mobile, web and Windows apps as Meta blocks AI chatbots on its platform

Copilot AI
Microsoft Copilot on WhatsApp will stop working from January 15, 2026 following Meta’s new policy for AI chatbots (Image: Microsoft)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft has announced that its AI assistant Copilot will no longer work on WhatsApp starting January 15, 2026. The company said it is preparing a smooth transition for users and will guide them toward Copilot on mobile, web, and PC to ensure uninterrupted access.
 
The move follows Meta’s recent policy update that bans AI chatbots and other large language model–based assistants from operating on WhatsApp. Microsoft is not the only company affected — OpenAI earlier confirmed that ChatGPT will also stop functioning on WhatsApp after Meta’s cutoff date. 

Copilot on WhatsApp: What’s next

According to Microsoft, Copilot on WhatsApp will continue to operate until January 15, 2026. After that, the integration will be disabled. Users will still be able to use Copilot through several other platforms:
  • Copilot mobile app (Available on iOS and Android)
  • Copilot on the web
  • Copilot on Windows
Microsoft added that these versions include everything Copilot on WhatsApp offered, along with additional capabilities such as Copilot Voice, Vision, and a new expressive visual companion called Mico.
 
The company noted that if a user would like to keep a record of their conversation with the AI chatbot, it recommends exporting chat history using WhatsApp’s built-in tools prior to January 15, 2026. It also stated that since access to Copilot on WhatsApp is unauthenticated, Copilot chat history can not be transferred to other Copilot platforms.   ALSO READ | Google, the sleeping giant in global AI race, now fully awake with Gemini 3

Meta’s latest policy change

Meta recently introduced a new category in its WhatsApp Business API terms aimed at “AI providers,” broadly covering LLMs and general-purpose AI assistants. Under the revised rules, AI chatbots cannot operate on WhatsApp Business if the AI assistant itself is the core product being offered.
 
According to a TechCrunch report, Meta said that AI chatbots have caused a surge in message volume and system load, demanding more infrastructure support than Meta had built WhatsApp Business for. The updated terms are meant to keep the platform aligned with its original purpose rather than becoming a hosting ground for full-scale conversational AI tools.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Realme P4x 5G and Watch 5 to be launched on December 5: What to expect

Nvidia patch restores GPU performance impacted by recent Windows 11 update

Black Friday sale: Check offers on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Samsung foldables

iQOO 15 with OriginOS 6 to launch on Nov 26: Where to watch, what to expect

Google, the sleeping giant in global AI race, now fully awake with Gemini 3

Topics :Microsoft Copilotartifical intelligencewhatsapp

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story