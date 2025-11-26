Realme P4x 5G and Watch 5 to be launched on December 5: What to expect

Realme will expand its P-series smartphone line in India on December 4 with the launch of the Realme P4x 5G. Alongside the smartphone, the Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Realme Watch 5. The Realme P4x will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 256GB storage. The smartphone will boast a 7000mAh battery. Upon launch, the Realme P4x 5G and the Realme Watch 5 will be available for purchase across Realme’s website, ecommerce platform Flipkart and select retail stores.

Realme P4x 5G: What to expect

The Realme P4x 5G has been confirmed to sport a display of a 144Hz refresh rate display. According to the company, the display will support up to 90 frames per second in games such as BGMI and up to 120 frames per second in Free Fire. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra, paired with up 256GB internal storage.

The Realme P4x 5G will be powered by a 7000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Additionally, Realme has said that the smartphone will feature a vapour chamber cooling system to help regulate temperatures during extended use.

Realme P4x: Expected specifications Display: 6.78-inch LCD display, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 7400

DRAM: Up to 18GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 50 MP + 8 MP

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 7000mAh

Charging 45W wired