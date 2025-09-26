Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT Pulse offers Samsung's Now Brief-like AI-generated morning updates

ChatGPT Pulse offers Samsung's Now Brief-like AI-generated morning updates

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pulse, a mobile-only feature for Pro users that delivers personalised daily reports based on chats, feedback, and connected apps like Gmail and Calendar

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
OpenAI is rolling out a new feature in ChatGPT called Pulse, designed to deliver personalised morning reports to users. The company explained that Pulse uses ChatGPT to research, curate, and assemble updates tailored to each individual based on their chat history, feedback, and linked apps such as calendars. Users can refine the experience further by telling the chatbot what to prioritise and what to skip.
 
The concept is somewhat similar to Samsung’s Now Brief on its high-end Galaxy devices, which leverages Galaxy AI to pull data from apps like calendar, weather, and health to produce multiple daily summaries.
  At present, ChatGPT Pulse is in preview for Pro subscribers and can only be accessed on mobile devices.

ChatGPT Pulse: Details

According to OpenAI, the system performs “asynchronous research” each night, pulling from stored memory, chat history, and user feedback to generate a tailored daily report. These updates may include follow-ups on past discussions, suggestions like recipe ideas based on preferences, and more.
 
Users can also link services like Gmail and Google Calendar for added context. For instance, when Calendar is connected, Pulse may propose a draft agenda for a meeting, remind about an upcoming birthday gift, or suggest restaurants for a trip.
  The updates are presented as visual cards for quick viewing, with the option to expand for details. Each report lasts only for that day unless saved as a chat or followed up on, in which case it becomes part of the user’s chat history.
 
Although the updates are generated automatically, users can influence what Pulse researches for them daily. A ‘curate’ button lets them specify future topics—such as requesting a Friday roundup of local events, which will then be added to that day’s report.
 
Users can also provide quick feedback by giving a thumbs up or thumbs down, and review or erase their feedback history. OpenAI noted that, over time, this input will help make Pulse increasingly tailored and useful for each individual.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

