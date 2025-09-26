ChatGPT Pulse offers Samsung's Now Brief-like AI-generated morning updates

OpenAI is rolling out a new feature in ChatGPT called Pulse, designed to deliver personalised morning reports to users. The company explained that Pulse uses ChatGPT to research, curate, and assemble updates tailored to each individual based on their chat history, feedback, and linked apps such as calendars. Users can refine the experience further by telling the chatbot what to prioritise and what to skip.

The concept is somewhat similar to Samsung’s Now Brief on its high-end Galaxy devices, which leverages Galaxy AI to pull data from apps like calendar, weather, and health to produce multiple daily summaries.

At present, ChatGPT Pulse is in preview for Pro subscribers and can only be accessed on mobile devices. ChatGPT Pulse: Details According to OpenAI , the system performs “asynchronous research” each night, pulling from stored memory, chat history, and user feedback to generate a tailored daily report. These updates may include follow-ups on past discussions, suggestions like recipe ideas based on preferences, and more. Users can also link services like Gmail and Google Calendar for added context. For instance, when Calendar is connected, Pulse may propose a draft agenda for a meeting, remind about an upcoming birthday gift, or suggest restaurants for a trip.