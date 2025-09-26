Xiaomi has skipped the 16 series to rival Apple’s iPhone 17 line-up with its own Xiaomi 17 series. The new flagship range includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. With this, Xiaomi becomes the first smartphone brand globally to adopt the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The series also features Leica-tuned cameras, Android 16-based HyperOS 3, large-capacity batteries, and IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 17 series: Details

Xiaomi 17

The base model sports a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness. It is offered with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Powering the device is a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. For imaging, it carries a Leica-backed triple rear camera with a 50MP main sensor, and a 50MP front camera capable of shooting 4K at 60fps.

Specifications Display: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 1.5K, 1–120Hz, 12-bit, 3,500 nits

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (2.6x)

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7,000mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse

OS: HyperOS 3

Protection: IP68 Xiaomi 17 Pro It features the same 6.3-inch AMOLED display (120Hz, 3,500 nits) and adds a 2.7-inch rear display for selfies, music control, notifications, and more. The phone has a 6,300mAh battery with 22.5W reverse charging. The Leica-tuned optics include a periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom.

Specifications Display: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 1–120Hz, 12-bit, 3,500 nits

Secondary display: 2.7-inch (904 × 572px), up to 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 5x periscope + ToF

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,300mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse

OS: HyperOS 3

Protection: IP68

Colours: Black, White, Cold Smoke Purple Xiaomi 17 Pro Max The top-end model comes with a 6.9-inch main display and a larger 2.9-inch rear screen. It has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom). It packs a 7,500mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Pro Max also offers enhanced water resistance, rated for up to 6 metres, compared with 4 metres on the Pro.