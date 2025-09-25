Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit: Google confirms Android for PC debut next year

Google at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit 2025 revealed that its Android for PC is coming next year. The news was confirmed by Sameer Samat, head of Android Ecosystem, during Qualcomm’s keynote, hinting at the development in Google’s effort to unify its platforms.

Alongside Google’s reveal, Qualcomm announced its next-generation of Arm-based processors for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs. The new Snapdragon X2 Elite series comes in two variants — the standard X2 Elite and the more powerful X2 Elite Extreme. According to Qualcomm, both chips are built to enhance performance, extend battery life, and bring deeper AI features to Windows systems.

Google Android for PC: What to expect Samat explained that Google has long operated two separate approaches to computing: ChromeOS for laptops and Android for tablets. “If you think about the laptop form factor, we’ve had ChromeOS for a long time and we’re super committed to that platform and it’s been really successful for us, we’ve learned a lot from it as well,” he said. He added, “We also have Android tablets that have been super successful, they’re becoming more productivity machines all the time.” According to Samat, the opportunity now is to accelerate Android’s AI capabilities and bring them into the laptop space. “So what we’re doing is we’re basically taking the ChromeOS experience and re-baselining the technology underneath it on Android,” he explained. “So that combination is something we’re super excited about for next year, and we’re working with yourselves and others on it, and we can’t wait.”

The announcement was reinforced by Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, who revealed he has already seen the software in action. "I've seen it, it is incredible," Amon said during the keynote, adding that the project "delivers on the vision of convergence of mobile and PC. I can't wait to have one." Google's Rick Osterloh, head of platforms and devices, further described the effort as "building together a common technical foundation for our products on PCs and desktop computing systems." He confirmed the platform will integrate Gemini, the full Android AI stack, and support for Google's apps and developer community.