Tech Wrap Sept 25: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5, Surface Pro, Sony State of Play

Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, its newest flagship chipset for premium Android smartphones. Equipped with the third-generation Oryon CPU, the SoC offers stronger single-core and multi-core output. It also features an improved Hexagon NPU for faster and more personalised AI-driven on-device tasks.

Microsoft is bringing the 12-inch Surface Pro Copilot Plus PC, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus processor, to India from next month. The device was introduced globally in May and is arriving in India after five months. The company has detailed pre-order deals and special launch pricing for buyers.

State of Play: Wolverine to Flight Simulator on PS5, everything announced Sony hosted its second State of Play event of the month on September 24 (September 25 in India). The showcase highlighted fresh trailers, announcements, updates, and release dates for upcoming titles arriving on PlayStation platforms. Apple releases iOS 26.1 public beta 1: Check new features, how to install Apple has made iOS 26.1 public beta 1 available, giving non-developer users access to the features introduced in the developer beta earlier this week. The update includes interface changes, new features, and broader Apple Intelligence support, such as Live Translation for AirPods. Compatible iPhones can now install the beta.

HyperOS 3: Xiaomi reveals Android 16 rollout schedule for phones, tablets Xiaomi has published the rollout plan for its Android 16-based HyperOS 3 interface. Announced via the official HyperOS account on X, the global schedule will start with the Xiaomi 15T series. The company has outlined the timeline for other eligible devices in the coming months. Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X2 Elite series for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs Qualcomm has rolled out its second-generation Snapdragon X2 Elite processors, built for Microsoft Copilot+ PCs. The series features the Snapdragon X2 Elite and a higher-end Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme, both promising faster speeds, greater power efficiency, and more advanced AI features for Windows PCs.

Motorola to launch ultra-thin smartphone to rival iPhone Air, Samsung Edge Motorola is reportedly preparing to launch an ultra-thin smartphone, set to compete with devices like the iPhone Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Expected to be named Moto Edge 70, the device is tipped to focus on a slim form factor while keeping the design language of earlier Edge models. A leaked image shared by 9to5Google suggests Motorola is emphasising sleekness in its design. LinkedIn will use your profile data to train its AI model LinkedIn is expanding its AI data usage policy. From November 3, 2025, user profiles in select regions will be included to train its generative AI systems. Until now, this was limited to the US and a few other regions. The update was posted on LinkedIn’s Generative AI FAQ page, mirroring its 2024 statement. Members’ profile data will be used unless they manually opt out.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500: From AI boost to performance upgrade, details here MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 9500, its latest high-end chipset for Android smartphones, positioned to compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The processor debuts an all-big core CPU setup, enhanced AI processing, stronger GPU performance, and upgrades in imaging, storage, and connectivity. Google Mixboard rivals Pinterest with AI tools, Nano Banana integration Google has launched Mixboard, an experimental AI-powered app that functions as a digital mood board for brainstorming and visualising ideas. Users can blend text and images to create inspiration boards for projects. The tool also integrates Google’s Nano Banana AI model for advanced editing support.

OPPO Reno 14 Diwali Edition launched with colour-changing design OPPO has introduced the Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition in India. The smartphone comes with a festive look tailored for the Indian market, featuring mandala art, peacock elements, and other “festive motifs.” It also brings a unique heat-sensitive, colour-shifting design that changes from black to gold when exposed to body warmth. Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 get new colours; offers announced across series Samsung has refreshed its Galaxy A series with new festive colour options. The Galaxy A56 5G is now offered in Awesome Pink, while the Galaxy A36 5G comes in Awesome Lime. To mark the launch, Samsung is running a “Triple Zero Festive Offer,” including zero interest and zero down payment schemes, along with cashback, discounts, and EMI benefits.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Activision reveals maps, modes ahead of launch Activision has detailed the multiplayer features of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ahead of its November 14 worldwide launch. The preview included maps, game modes, and key elements. Early beta access will open on October 2 for pre-purchasers, while all players can join the open beta starting October 5. YouTube: How to turn off annoying end screen content recommendations YouTube is adding a feature to disable “end screens” — the pop-up content suggestions after videos. As per TechCrunch, users will notice a new “Hide” option at the top-right corner of the player, allowing them to remove end screens on the current video. The update is aimed at solving complaints about interruptions during the closing seconds of videos.

iPhone 17 series 'Scratchgate' controversy: Here is what Apple said on it Apple has addressed the “Scratchgate” issue circulating on social media regarding the iPhone 17 lineup. According to 9To5Mac, Apple clarified that the marks seen on the Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and some black models of iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone Air are not scratches but removable with cleaning. The company also noted that it is taking steps in stores to resolve the issue, potentially with new MagSafe stands. Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit: Google confirms Android for PC debut next year At Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit 2025, Google confirmed its plan to launch Android for PC next year. The update was announced by Sameer Samat, head of Android Ecosystem, during Qualcomm’s keynote, underscoring Google’s effort to bring its platforms closer together.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r review: Lasting battery, bass-rich audio on budget The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r may not include premium extras like ANC or auto wear detection, but they deliver on the basics. Their playful design, reliable comfort, and fit make them suitable for extended wear. Features like dual-device pairing, strong battery life, and Google Fast Pair support help them stand out in the budget earbuds category. Parliamentary panel seeks MCA report on CCI's role in digital landscape The parliamentary finance committee has requested the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to submit an action-taken report on its earlier recommendations about the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) role in the digital economy. The standing committee, led by Lok Sabha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, presented its report in Parliament during the monsoon session on August 11.